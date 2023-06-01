Entertainment
Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of new rape trial in Los Angeles
- On Wednesday, a Los Angeles jury found actor Danny Masterson guilty of 2 counts of rape.
- This was a retrial after the last one ended in a mistrial at the end of November 2022.
- Four women testified that Masterson raped them, and three said the Church of Scientology silenced them.
A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday convicted “That 70’s Show” actor Danny Masterson of two counts of rape, in a retrial for an explosive case.
Jurors deliberated for nearly 8 days longer than the first trial, finding Masterson guilty of two counts of rape against two women. Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, sobbed audibly as the verdict was announced, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The jurors were hanged on a third count of rape, according to the Times. Last year, at Masterson’s first trial on Nov. 30, jurors were unable to reach a unanimous conclusion on any of the three charges.
This time around, prosecutors relied more on the argument that Masterson drugged the women he raped, by the Associated Press.
Masterson faces up to 30 years in prison at a later sentencing date, according to NBC News.
During both trials, three prosecution witnesses, all former Scientologists, testified that Masterson, a prominent Scientologist, raped them between 2001 and 2003, and that Scientology later silenced their accusations.
At the retrial, jurors found Masterson guilty of raping Jane Doe 1, as well as Jane Doe 2.
“I feel a complex range of emotions of relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness knowing that my attacker, Danny Masterson, will have to answer for his criminal behavior,” Jane Doe 2 said in a statement sent to Insider. “I am disappointed that he has not been found guilty on all counts, but take great comfort in the fact that he, the Church of Scientology and others will be held fully accountable for their heinous acts. in civil court.”
According to the deadline, a fourth woman who alleged Masterson raped her in Toronto in 2000 testified as a witness to prior wrongdoing.
Since the rape allegations against Masterson became public in 2017, Masterson and his legal team have denied them, calling them “outrageous.” He pleaded not guilty to criminal charges brought by the Los Angeles District Attorney in 2020.
The retrial followed key elements from the last trial, with the women delivering painful testimony about traumatic incidents with Masterson and the Church of Scientology’s Invisible Hand. Throughout both trials, the Church of Scientology vehemently denied the allegations and any involvement.
“There is no truth in the allegations about the Church. The district attorney shamefully centers his prosecution on the defendant’s religion. which are categorically untrue,” spokeswoman Karin Pouw told Insider last year.
Philip Cohen, Masterson’s defense attorney, focused on alleged “inconsistencies” in the women’s stories and the timeline of their allegations. Powerhouse attorney Shawn Holley also served as co-counsel on Masterson’s team in the retrial.
The jurors were hung 8-4 on the rape count linked to Jane Doe 3, Masterson’s ex-girlfriend, according to the Times.
“I thank the jury for their service, and while I am encouraged that Danny Masterson faces criminal punishment, I am devastated that he has dodged criminal responsibility for his heinous conduct against me,” Jane Doe 3 said. in a press release. “Despite my disappointment with this outcome, I remain committed to seeking justice, including in civil court, where I and my co-plaintiffs will bring to light how Scientology and other conspirators have enabled and sought to cover up the monstrous behavior by Masterson.”
The three accusers in Masterson’s criminal case filed a stayed civil complaint in 2019 that lists Scientology as a defendant, alleging the Church has harassed and stalked them since Los Angeles police began investigating Masterson in 2016. .
The accounts of the civil trial led to three criminal charges of forcible rape filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in 2020.
