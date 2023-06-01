Entertainment
Early Hollywoods Joyous Bisexual and His Boldest Screen Roles
By the time Marlene Dietrich arrived in Hollywood, she was crossing boundaries that hardly anyone else dared. In his first American feature film, Morocco, released in 1930, she dressed in a tuxedo to perform the torch song Give me the man who does things, stopping to kiss a woman in the nightclub crowd. Having burst onto the Berlin cabaret scene in the 1920s, Dietrich was a wife and mother by the time she became a movie star, but also a cheerful bisexual with an appetite for many loves, like Kenneth Anger. described it in Hollywood Babylon.
Dietrich’s bisexuality was a key element of his explosive stardom in the early 1930s, even though it was not explicitly part of the text. Kiss him in Morocco is more of a provocation than an expression of lust, the 30s equivalent of Katy Perrys I kissed a girl. But in the years just before the production code took hold of Hollywood, banishing even hints of non-straight sexuality, Dietrich was a powerhouse, making several films with director Josef von Sternberg that established her as a particularly attractive, rule-breaking and even dangerous star. .
This character was already well established in the years 1932 shanghai express, Dietrich and von Sternbergs third Hollywood film together, in which Dietrich plays the mysterious but deadpan courtesan Shanghai Lily. Set on a train from Beijing to Shanghai in the midst of the Chinese Civil War, the film begins by featuring a range of colorful characters as they board the train, including Dietrich in a dramatic veil, a jet black boa trailing behind She.
Watch Shanghai Express
But Shanghai Lily really comes to life when we meet her in her compartment with her fellow traveler, Hui Fei (Anna May Wong), another courtesan, as another passenger disparages them, another fallen woman. A pioneering Chinese-American actress in Hollywood’s Golden Age, Wong was already a global star by the time of Shanghai Express. A famous photograph taken by Alfred Eisenstaedt at a gala in Berlin in 1928, Wong and Dietrich pose side by side with none other than Leni Riefenstahl.
Like so many of Dietrich’s co-stars, Wong is rumored having had an affair with herthe excellent novel Delayed rays of a star, inspired by this photograph by Eisenstaedt, imagine what could have been. But what we know for sure is what we can see between them in shanghai express, a dynamic so charged that they do not need to say a word to send a potential intruder away from their compartment. Later, the curious owner of a pension reserved for respectable people tries to recruit them before realizing that I have made a terrible mistake.
The romantic plot of shanghai express is between Shanghai Lily and her old flame Doc Harvey, played by Clive Brook; queer themes, as they would be in Hollywood for decades to come, remain expressly subtexts. But Dietrich’s self-confidence has a moment to shine when she playfully wears the Docs’ military hat as the couple revisit their lost love. And Lily, who sacrifices herself so Doc can be freed from the movie’s villain, and Hui Fei, who ends up killing the villain, are women who can act much more effectively than the men around them.
shanghai express, nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture, was a high point for both Dietrich and Wongs’ Hollywood careers. Dietrich’s performing career continued for more than four decades, but shanghai express was the pinnacle of its box office powers. Wong, after lobbying and losing the lead role in the 1937s The Good Earth, remained stuck with the kind of stereotypical roles she had spoken out against throughout her career. Why is the Chinese screen almost always the villain of the play, and so cruel a villainous murderer, traitor, snake in the grass? she saidweekly moviein 1933. We are not like that.
But Dietrich and Wong remain inextricably linked to this day. During the last years Babylon, Li Jun Li plays Lady Fay Zhu, a character closely inspired by Anna May Wongbut who sings a provocative song in an unmistakably Dietrichian style, tuxedo included.
This week little golden men podcast, which you can listen to above, includes an in-depth conversation about shanghai express to kick off our month-long Pride series of Oscars flashbacks. Next week well approach the years 1985 Kiss of the Spider-Woman, for which William Hurt won the Academy Award for Best Actor.
