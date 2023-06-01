Morton Marcus: Could we use a little more arts, drama, sports?





Polly Morphos can be irritating. Willy-nilly, she will change her mind or the topic of discussion. Recently we were talking about the role of entertainment in American society. “We’re engulfed in entertainment,” she said. “Everything should be entertaining, happy news, joking news anchors. The ads all tell funny little stories. This is another deterioration of society. “That’s not true, Polly,” I said. “According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 1997, AER (Arts, Entertainment and Recreation) accounted for 1.1% of private sector GDP in the United States and 1.2% in Indiana, and these figures do not hardly changed in 2022.” “You and your smelly stats,” Polly sneered. “These numbers tell us nothing about how much time we spend watching reruns of ‘The Simpsons’ or ‘Seinfeld’.” “You’re right,” I said. “GDP is the market value of goods and services produced.” “Of course I’m right,” enthused Polly. “Look at the outrageous amounts of money earned by athletes and Taylor Swift.” “But that’s what people appreciate,” I said. “Our economy is such that we can accommodate the “scandalous” without reducing other goods and services. Payments to artists, including athletes, are included in the numbers I gave you. » Polly stopped. I could hear the wheels turning in his mind. Naturally, I continued. “Indiana has done quite well in providing such services. We ranked 19th among states for growth in performing arts, spectator sports, museums, and related businesses over the past quarter century Just slightly below the national growth rate. “What is a strand? Polly asked, glad to have caught me off guard. I laugh, having the data at hand. “In this case, 0.02%.” She was deflated, but resilient. “Well,” she began methodically, “we hear that we need more sports, entertainment, recreation in Indiana, from Hudson Lake to Tell City, from Richmond to Toad Hop. is how we can stay the course and attract workers with the skills we need. ” Where to start ? ” I asked. “It’s obvious,” Polly said. “Community Theatre!” Nothing like involving people who want to explore new materials, play different roles in life, bring excitement to their city. “Don’t you think twisting metal sculptures on strange plots of land adjacent to busy roads demonstrate the sophistication of the community?” I asked. “Nooo,” Polly was dismissive of that one. “What we need is more acoustic music on our streets. Have you ever been to the Art Institute of Chicago while the drummer or the saxophonist was there? It’s excitement, it’s entertainment. “So you like baseball games and stadiums in Gary, South Bend, Fort Wayne and Indianapolis?” I asked. “Of course,” Polly insisted. “We need it in Evansville and Terre Haute.” She could have gone on, but I heard those wheels turning and a different passion was on the way. Morton Marcus is an economist. Follow his and John Guy’s take on “Who Gets What?” wherever podcasts are available or at mortonjohn.libsyn.com. Send your comments to [email protected].

