Showbiz Stalwart Saba Qamar snubs Bollywood’s biggest deals – Entertainment

June 01, 2023



LAHORE (Web Desk) – Saba Qamar, the famous Pakistani actress, has made headlines for her recent revelation of turning down offers from hit Bollywood movies. Known for their exceptional talent and acting prowess, Pakistani actors have earned respect and admiration around the world. In fact, several Indian actors have openly confessed to gaining acting skills from Pakistani dramas. The Bollywood film industry, being one of the largest in the world, often seeks to recruit Pakistani actors due to their remarkable abilities. However, Pakistani actors think carefully about their status in the industry and never compromise on their choices when offered a movie in India. Saba Qamar, known for her outstanding performances in dramas and movies, has always captivated audiences with her impeccable acting skills. Although he was offered many films across the border, including “Love Aaj Kal” alongside Saif Ali Khan, “Dilli 6” with Abhishek Bachchan and a film with Emraan Hashmi under the banner of Ekta Kapoor, Mrs. Qamar rejected all these offers. Expressing her dedication to the Pakistani showbiz industry, Saba Qamar said her first priority is in her home country. However, she mentioned that if she had been offered roles with the prominent “Khans” or “Kapoors” of Bollywood, she would have considered accepting them. It should be noted that Saba Qamar had previously worked with the late Irrfan Khan in the Bollywood film “Hindi Medium”. Her outstanding performance in the film brought her wide recognition and opened doors for her for new opportunities. Despite subsequent offers, she chose to decline them, remaining committed to her work in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

