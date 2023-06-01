Security guard gunned down at illegal casino in North Hollywood, California





A security guard was fatally shot in an attempted robbery of an illegal casino in North Hollywood on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Anthony Rivas, a man in his 30s, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The two suspects are still at large. At approximately 3:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man at a nightclub in the 3300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard near Universal Studios. When the police arrived, they found the security guard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers discovered that there was an illegal gambling establishment inside the building at the time. Security guard shot and killed at an illegal Hollywood Hills casino on May 31, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

A security guard shot and killed at an illegal casino in Hollywood Hills on May 31, 2023. (KTLA) Police discovered that two masked suspects had entered the building through a rear entrance while armed with guns. When the victim spotted the suspects, he pulled a gun from his waist, police said. One of the suspects grabbed a gun and shot the victim several times. After searching the building for cash, the two suspects fled through the back door without any possessions, the LAPD said. Around 30 people inside the club were moved outside as officers sealed off the scene. The group of customers were seen sitting on a sidewalk as officers questioned them. This kind of activity has no place here because there are always a lot of problems that ensue, said a business owner close to illegal gambling. I saw that there were gamblers and they have all these young girls coming in disguised, kind of like the ones hanging out in Las Vegas and they surround the men who are gambling and that’s what happens there. LAPD and Homeland Security authorities returned to the club later Wednesday as they continued to investigate the fatal incident. The suspects remain at large and no description has been provided at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Operations Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550 or the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.



