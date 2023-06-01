Sara Ali Khan defends Hindu temple visit, ‘Main Ajmer Sharif utni shiddat se…’





Mumbai: Born to a Hindu mother Amrita Singh and a Muslim father Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan grew up in a secular religious environment. The actress is extremely active on instagram where she regularly shares the events of her life, from her shayaris to the trips she takes with her contemporary and friend Janhvi Kapoor to religious destinations like Kedarnath. Sara is often stalked by Internet users for various reasons. Recently, her relationship with cricketer Shubhman Gill has caused her to become a target of trolling by people. The Arangi Re actress is once again under fire from critics and has been trolled by netizens for her recent visit to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. The actress posted photos from her visit on May 31 on her social media. The photos received mixed reviews from the public. While some social media users praised her for her secularism, others trolled her for visiting a Hindu place of worship as a Muslim. Check out some of the comments below. During one of the promotional events for her upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Backhe, Sara Ali Khan spoke about the backlash she is getting. She said, “Honestly main yeh keh chuki hoon aur phir se kahungimain apne kaam ko bahut seriously leti hoon. Mein kaam karti hu janta ke liye, connection aap ke liye. Agar aap logon ko mera kaam achcha na lage toh mujhe bura lagega (Honestly, I’ve said it before and I’ll repeat myself. I work for the public, and if they don’t like anything, then I’ll feel bad). “Lekin yeh jo meri niji maanyata he, ye meri niji maanyata hain. Main Ajmer Sharif is fighting with great intensity, every moment of Bangla Sahib, every moment of Mahakal, and the main race continues. Toh jisko bhi jo bhi bolna hai, woh boli sakte hai. I have no problem. (My personal beliefs are mine. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue to visit. People can say what they want, I have no problem For me, the energy of a place is important. I believe in energy). the actress expressed further. Like many Bollywood stars and their children, Sara grew up in a secular environment and is seen visiting different places of worship. The actress believes in interacting with her audience and therefore keeps her fans informed via social media. The actress is currently promoting her upcoming movie alongside her co-star Vicky Kaushal who backed up her statement by saying that the internet is a free space and caters to different opinions depending on individuals.

