Sergio Caldern, ‘Men In Black’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 3’ actor, dies at 77





Sergio Caldern, best known to moviegoers for his roles in the 1997 sci-fi comedy ‘Men In Black,’ died Wednesday at age 77 of natural causes, the reports said. Ten years later, he appeared in “Pirates of the Caribbean 3: At World’s End,” playing pirate lord Eduardo Villanueva. The action movie was the highest-grossing film of 2007.





Sergio Calderon’s acting career spanned more than 50 years. @SergioCalderonishere/Facebook Caldern, who worked as an English teacher, first appeared in the 1971 film “The Bridge in the Jungle” starring John Huston. He earned his Screen Actors Guild card for his appearance in the 1979 comedy classic “The In-Laws” starring Peter Falk and Alan Arkin. Caldern also appeared in Huston’s “Under the Volcano”, a 1984 drama starring Albert Finney. Around this time, he played several characters on the hit NBC series “The A-Team.”





Tommy Lee Jones, Richard Hamilton and Sergio Caldern in “Men In Black”. Youtube In “Men in Black”, Tommy Lee Jones’ “Agent K” stops a group trying to cross the border and asks Calderon’s character, a head on a stick, “What if I break your face”, “You you’re very ugly, right?” before adding “You don’t speak a word of Spanish” and using a knife to expose him as an alien. In 2022, Caldern played a corrupt cop in the mystery series “The Resort”. I love playing these kind of characters, because people really hate me, he told the LA Times last week. They tell me on the street how much they hate me. But for me, it’s my success. Because that means I was able to convince people with what I did.





Sergio Caldern and Johnny Depp while filming ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 3: At World’s End’. Twitter





Sergio Calderon and Keith Richards while filming ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. Twitter Caldern also said he appreciates people recognizing him. If I can make them cry and make them laugh, then maybe I’m a good actor, he said. He is survived by his wife Karen Dakin, his children Patrick Caldern-Dakin and Johanna Caldern-Dakin, his son-in-law Raaj and his grandchildren Krishnaavi, Emiliano and Victoria.

