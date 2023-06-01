Tupac’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: Ceremony Date, Time and Details





Tupac will be honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week in Los Angeles, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced it on its website. This is the room’s 2,758th star and will be added in the check-in category, organizers said. Rapper Sekyiwa’s sister Set Shakur will accept the award, organizers said, while radio personality Big Boy will host the event. There will also be guest speakers such as Allen Hughes and Jamal Joseph, director and executive producer of Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, an FX docu-series released in April focusing on Tupac’s relationship with his mother. , Afeni Shakur. Tupac Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Date and Time The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. local time on June 7 on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Learn more about the Hollywood Walk of Fame The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has operated the Hollywood Walk of Fame and hosted events to honor celebrities for decades, organizers said. In 1953, volunteer president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce EM Stuart pushed to create the march to maintain the glory of a community whose name means (glamour) and the effervescence in the four corners of the world, according to the Hollywood walk of fame website. On August 15, 1958, the chamber and the city put eight stars on Hollywood Boulevard to show people what the Hollywood Walk of Fame might look like if it came to fruition. Celebrities honored on the stars included actors such as Louise Fazenda, Ernest Torrence and Joanne Woodward. By February 1960, construction of the boardwalk had begun. The first star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame was laid in March 1960 in honor of director and producer Stanley Kramer, known for films such as Guess Whos Coming to Dinner. Since its launch in 1960, millions have visited the Hollywood Walk of Fame, organizers said. Who was Tupac? Tupac was a rapper, actor, activist and poet. He was murdered in a drive-by shooting in September 1996. This iconic entertainer continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. Press release. Surely, as the owner of Los Angeles, the Tupacs star will be added to the list of most visited stars. The rapper’s career only lasted five years, but he sold over 75 million records worldwide. t Mad to Cha. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April 2017 and a hologram of him took the stage at the 2012 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. How to watch the Tupacs star ceremony? For those who want to tune in, there will be a livestream at walkoffame.com. More celebrity coverage from USA TODAY RIP Tina Turner:Tina Turner, queen of rock ‘n’ roll, dies after a long illness Tribute to Tina Turner:King Charles’ Guards pay their respects to Tina Turner at Buckingham Palace Hollywood Walk of Fame:Billie Lourd pays tribute to late mother Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony: ‘Mom, you made it’ Grammy Awards:LL Cool J, Queen Latifah and hip-hop greats join forces for 50th anniversary Grammys Music and movies:From Donna Summer to Ed Sheeran, here are some new musical movies we can’t wait to see in 2023

