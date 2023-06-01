Kashmir rising star: Muteena Rajput is making waves in Bollywood





– Advertisement – Srinagar- In the breathtaking valley of Kashmir, a new generation of ambitious women are breaking down barriers and charting their own course. From small businesses to startups, acting, modeling and entrepreneurship, these women are seizing opportunities and making their mark in a rapidly changing landscape. In the wake of the repeal of Article 370, which granted special status to the region, Kashmiri women are venturing to Mumbai, the heart of the Hindi film industry, known as Bollywood, to try their luck in acting. Bollywood has long been associated with nepotism and family relationships, according to insiders. However, Mateena Rajput, a resident of North Kashmir, is set to make her mark with the release of her highly anticipated Bollywood debut film ‘Welcome to Kashmir’. Having previously worked in the Tamil, Telugu and Marathi film industries, Mateena is ready to make her Bollywood debut. The budding actress revealed that in the film, she portrays a brave young woman dedicated to empowering women and fighting for justice. “My character in the film revolves around my passion for visiting all girls’ colleges and schools in our country, inspiring them with my talks and providing them with safety tips,” Mateena said. She strongly believes that women are inherently resilient, yet often fall prey to societal pressures. Proud of her Kashmiri heritage, Mateena expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she had to represent Kashmir on various platforms. “If we choose to see Kashmir through a positive lens, we will realize its immense beauty. We need to take a positive outlook,” she said. While acknowledging that Kashmir has often been portrayed negatively in Bollywood films, often associated with promoting terrorism, Mateena pledges to portray her homeland in a favorable light. “As a Kashmiri artist, I understand the weight of my responsibility and always carry the spirit of my homeland with me. Others may have their preferences,” she added. “Welcome to Kashmir” addresses several important issues, including the involvement of young people in drug abuse and the empowerment of women. Moreover, the film highlights the positive aspects of tourism and hospitality. What sets the film apart is its unique nature as a Hindi bollywood feature film produced and directed by Kashmiri people themselves. The film is a dream adventure for its filmmaker, originally from Sopore. The film not only marks a milestone in Mateena’s career, but also showcases the talent and potential of Kashmiri artists to shape the narrative of their homeland on a big stage. “Mateena Rajput’s journey is an inspiration to all women who dream of making their mark in the entertainment industry. Through her first Bollywood film, Mateena not only entertains audiences but also addresses social issues important, having a significant impact through his art,” said Neha Gupta, film critic. “Her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters speaks to her versatility as an actress,” she added. “Mateena Rajput’s on-screen charisma is unparalleled, leaving audiences spellbound by her magnetic presence and captivating performances,” said entertainment columnist Maya Kapoor. (IANS)

