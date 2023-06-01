Entertainment
The art collection of French actor Alain Delons at auction
After quietly acquiring works of art for six decades, French actor Alain Delon will auction his collection at Bonhams in Paris this month in a sale that could reach 5 million.
Delon, one of France’s most prolific and famous actors, is best known for starring in neo-noir classics like The leopard (1963) and the Samurai (1967).
There are two things that I consider my legacy; my acting career and my art collection. I’m so proud of them both, Delon said in a statement. People ask me if there’s a thread that ties these pieces together and I say, ‘It’s me!’
Delon has been planning for several years to sell his collection during his lifetime, according to his daughter Anouchka Delon, who is also an actress. She says her 87-year-old father is still healthy and wants to feel the excitement of giving it all to the new owners.
People are very surprised at first that he sells everything, but they are also happy to witness the work because most people know him as an actor, but it is an art collection” “, says Anouchka. “Perhaps they will feel the same emotion that he could have felt in front of one of these paintings or drawings.
She compared the sale to when Delon and his family attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, where Delon received the honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement, amid controversy on Delon’s comments on women and far-right politics in France. So many actors don’t witness things like this before they come through, says Anouchka. It was really important for him and for us.
The sale will be anchored by Raoul Dufys The bay of Sainte-Adresse (1906), a beach scene with an estimate of 600,000 to 800,000. Anouchka says the seascape is very representative of France. One of Delon’s favorite items in his collection is a panther sculpture by Rembrandt Bugatti which Bonhams predicts will fetch between 250,000 and 300,000. Delon is often portrayed as a panther or lion in French media, Anouchka says, and depictions of big cats make multiple appearances in his art collection.
I’m glad he can show everyone and how it’s going to be in a new family, but it’s also heartbreaking because it’s like a family member, says Anouchka, pointing out that the texture of the The panther’s sculpture is smoothed down its spine from having been stroked so often.
A drawing of a ballet dancer by Edgar Degas hung in her childhood bedroom, recalls Anouchka. The drawing is estimated to sell between 80,000 and 120,000.
It was like living in a museum,” she says. “I share the same passion for art with my father, and we learned a lot. It was a privilege to have them.
Delon chose his art with heart, says Anouchka, adding that he didn’t view his collection as a financial investment or in relation to what was fashionable. Anouchka says her father started collecting Dutch art after being introduced to it by his wife and mother, Rosalie van Breemen, a Dutch model. He was a fan of landscapes by artist Jan van Goyen (1596-1656), three of which are included in the auction.
Our father, he loves these scenes. I recognize Holland, with the little houses. You can feel the mist and the cold, says Anouchka, pointing to a Van Goyen drawing of a man driving a boat through a village canal that has an estimate of 30,000 to 50,000 Bonhams.
THE Sale of 84 lots will take place on June 22 at the Bonhams Paris auction house in the 8th arrondissement, and should sell for between 4 and 5 million.
He hopes he will go to a nice family because we think it’s more of an adoption than a sale,” says Anouchka. “You are so attached to each piece. It’s like selling your first apartment or your first car, and you have so many memories. So you want people to love art as much as you do.”
