Hollywood Stuntwoman heals from trauma in new book

Extract GLOW, copyright 2023 by Kimberly Shannon Murphy. Published by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins. Reprinted with permission.

NIGHT AND DAY

2009

Thirty two years

The action movie stunt team knight and day is topnotchall the best guys in LA. I’m starting to earn some respect, but all it takes is one missed jump or a bad landing to lose it. Although no one said it to my face, I know the story about me: I’m only here because I’m Cameron’s friend.

***

Two years ago I was hired to voice Cameron for the twisted romantic comedy What’s Happening in Vegas. I loved her from the moment she reached out and said, Hi! I am Cameron! She looked me straight in the eye and I found myself staring straight into her eyes, something that was never easy for me.

I couldn’t stop staring at her, that first day on set. She was not only beautiful, she was kind and gracious. Every two hours, look around and say with a laugh, guys, don’t we have the best job ever? ! Whoever you were, a handful, a PA, she knew your name.

By late afternoon, Cameron had one last costume change to make, and the trailers were far from set. Carefree! she told the crew. I can do a quick change while the girls cover me, so everyone doesn’t have to wait.

Normally I’m left alone on set, but I worked up the courage to run and grab a stunt mat, then helped his all-female crew hold it like a makeshift locker room. As we protected her, laughing like high school girls, I looked at the others around them and instantly liked them all.

At the end of the day, I took a chance and handed Cameron my homemade business card, which featured a photo of me doing aerial work for the AntiGravity performance troupe.

Cameron gasped. Do you do this?

I nodded. Before doing stunts, I was a professional acrobat.

Oh my God, will you teach me? She was practically jumping up and down.

I would be happy to! Was this really happening?

Cameron grabbed a piece of paper and wrote down a number.

A few days later, I was waiting for one of the most famous actresses in the world outside an acrobatics school in Bedford-Stuyvesant. A black town car came into the windswept industrial block and it hopped out, greeting me with a big hug. No group, no bodyguards, just her.

I thought I would spend the whole session teaching her to climb the silks, but she climbed twenty-five feet to the rafters on her first try.

Like that? she cried, beaming.

Oh shit, I thought looking at her. After that ? I ended up teaching her a basic foot lock and a few other moves, which she nailed. And we are done.

Do you have a car coming? I asked.

Cameron shook his head. Where is the metro?

Oh, you want to take the metro? Did movie stars know how to do this? Cameron assured me she was still taking the train and we walked to the station together.

Go ahead, she said, when the eastbound L stopped first. I shook my head, insisted on waiting before putting it on for Manhattan.

During the collaboration on Vegasand a year later on a thriller titled The box, Cameron and I grew closer, bonding over our strong work ethic and bleeding hearts. I learned that everything she owned had cost her too.

In the early years of our friendship, part of me was afraid that Cameron would realize how emotional I was. But when she asked to see some of my writing, I couldn’t help it. The very next day, I dropped a thick stack of pages filled with graphic depictions of my abused childhood and some pretty bloody revenge fantasies with her doorman.

Regret took hold as soon as I left the building. I’ve probably just ruined our friendship. Now just have mercy on me. Or think I was a psychopath. I couldn’t decide which was worse.

But it turned out that Cameron thought neither. The next time I saw her she told me how sorry she was for what I had been through. She said she hoped writing it was cathartic for me, and whenever I wanted to talk, she was there.

Then she said: So listen! I have this script for a movie with Tom Cruise. Do you want to do it with me?

***

Two weeks after shooting knight and day in Boston, it is rumored that they are bringing in a more experienced girl for the motorcycle scenes. I understand why, but I’m determined to show them that I can handle it. I got close to Tom’s motorcycle double during rehearsals, but his main double, Casey O’Neill, is more of a mystery.

On the last day of the Boston segment, the whole team is supposed to meet for a farewell dinner, but only Casey and I show up. We are both tired and looking forward to going to bed early. I have a 6am flight to Spain in the morning to shoot the motorcycle scenes that I convinced them to let me do. Caseys traveled to Austria to film a rooftop fight with Tom.

How do you meet all these women? I say to Casey, who’s been muting her phone all night. Are you just going to tell people that you’re Tom Cruises’ stunt double, and everyone wants to date you?

Casey laughs shaking his head. He is cute. Older than me, but younger than Tom. Truly all American, and very professional and respectful.

Casey’s phone rings. I wave my hand. If you need to go there, you can go there.

I’m exactly where I want to be, he replies, putting his phone in his back pocket.

There is a light for Casey now. Does he flirt? Am I?

I put my credit card on the table, surprised to hear myself say: Shall we have a drink?

During a dip across the street, we rehash the morning car chase. I was in the back seat in a yellow bridesmaid dress, reaching out to a dead man up front to (supposedly) drive the car. Casey climbed onto the roof. It’s so easy to talk to him, I’m actually starting to let my guard down.

Then I spot him on the other side of the bar, next to the rows of liquor bottles: a plastic cup containing cocktail stirrers, like the ones my grandfather kept in his basement bar.

Just like that, everything good escapes.

I’m back in the basement.

Kimberly, what’s your favorite color? He shakes the cocktail stirrers laughing.

I shake my head so hard I see stars.

Wellhe grabs the whole handleI just have to use them all.

The pain rises in my pelvis, out of his world.

Hey, how are you? Casey’s voice barely registers, but it does. Miraculously, it does.

Head down, I grab the bar. He’s dead, you’re safe, he’s dead, you’re safeI tell myself.

Kimberley?

I run outside, into the bitter air.

We share a taxi in silence. Casey probably doesn’t know what a flashback looks like, but he doesn’t ask me for an explanation. Even stranger, he’s not trying to kiss me. Could he want nothing for his time and patience tonight? How could that be? It must be an act, to break down my defenses.

Can I accompany you? he asks in front of my hotel.

I shake my head. Not because this handsome man’s kindness could be a ploy, but because I wouldn’t know what to do with him if it wasn’t.