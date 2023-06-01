“Psychedelic Summer” arrives at the Grover Gallery





PORT TOWNSEND – There are a few definitions of “psychedelic.” One perfectly describes Northwind Art’s new Grover Gallery exhibition. The psychedelic, according to this definition, is “a creative exuberance of the mind, freed from its ordinary limits”. Port Townsend artists Virginia Ashby and Herman James are exuberant when they paint – and it shows on their canvases, in images ranging from dark green pools to bright pink poodles. Touching the brush to the canvas, these two don’t so much apply color as they dive into it. James and Ashby’s exhibition, ‘Psychedelic Summer’, opens this Friday at the Grover Gallery, 236 Taylor St., and runs through July 30. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday; on Saturday and July 1, the venue will remain open until 8 p.m. for the first Saturday Art Walk downtown. For more information on this exhibition and other Northwind Art exhibitions and art classes, please visit northwindart.org. Ashby and James were invited to this joint exhibition by Port Townsend painter Max Grover; he and his late wife Sherry Grover are the gallery’s namesakes. One could say that each painting of “Psychedelic Summer” is a journey, a flight. In these striking scenes, people dive beneath the surface of the ocean to commune with other creatures. A fox dresses up in a jacket, tie and buttonhole. Cats, rabbits, flowers, dogs, octopuses, corals, amphibians and humor coexist. “My work is surreal, for sure,” James said. “I love painting all kinds of animals, nature and still lifes – with a story, something that makes you think,” Ashby said, adding that she too explores surrealism. James, like Grover, is from Portland, Oregon; James rose to prominence as an artist there in the 1980s and 1990s, then moved to Boston, where he continued to develop his artistic career. Ashby grew up in Southern California, where she was immersed in Mexican culture. After moving to the Pacific Northwest, she worked at The Gatheringplace, a non-profit center providing creative enrichment programs for people with disabilities in Port Townsend. She had little time for her own art. Then, in February 2022, after Ashby retired, she took an art class with Grover. More classes followed, with Jesse Joshua Watson and Julie Read – artist teachers who helped her become her own. Both James and Ashby have moved to this community to begin new chapters in their lives. Both have art studios with lush gardens outside. Both are prolific, as if they contained within them a well of bright hues that must be freed. Yet the two artists had never met before Grover invited them to share the gallery. Now that “Psychedelic Summer” is here, their combined exuberance transforms the space into a vibrant daydream. “I find a really peaceful kind of happiness in doing this,” James said of his art. Ashby wants to spread this feeling around him. In collecting her work for the show, she expressed a desire: that it bring people joy.





