Bollywood: ‘Dahaad’ star Sonakshi Sinha talks about his reinvention of OTT – News

Fresh off the success of her OTT debut, Dahaad, an excellent thriller that effectively explores caste and gender equations in rural Rajasthan, actress Sonakshi Sinha talks about her role and journey in a conversation with wknd. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Congratulations on Dahaad’s success. You must have received so many compliments on your wonderful performance, but I have to say that accepting such a role was a brave decision. What were your reasons for doing it?

That was the reason! Whatever you expected from me, I wanted to take another path and surprise you. The way the role was written for me, I didn’t have to think twice about it. When Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar told me the script, I immediately said yes. The way they interwoven the messaging into the script, the dynamism, I had to play this character.

This one is a very evolved character of a female cop. There are strong layers of caste and gender issues in Dahaad. You play as a cop who belongs to the so-called lower caste. It has not been your world. You are a girl from Mumbai. What was the most surprising thing about your character?

You’re right. Lots of things actually. The casteism, the sexism, just the fact that she’s a woman in a man’s world trying to make her voice heard. All of these issues landed in the right place and I felt like you needed to tell more stories about women like her to empower and encourage other women. And the kind of response I get after Dahaad! So many women have come to me about this whole marriage angle in the story. It doesn’t matter what a woman does, she solves crimes, she saves lives, but at home those same questions are asked about marriage. So many women have associated themselves with this character.

TRUE! I was really happy to see you ride a ball. Did you learn to ride a bike for the series?

(Laughs) Yes! I learned it for the show and loved it so much that now I have my own bike.

I also heard that your father (Shatrughan Sinha) wanted you to be a policeman

When I was a child, he said to his friends: When my daughter grows up, I will prepare her to become a police officer. So when I did the look test for Dahaad and wore the police uniform, I sent the first photo to my dad with a message, Look daddy, your dream has come true.

What was his reaction after watching Dahaad?

He was delighted. He hasn’t finished watching it yet, but I know he loves it because he keeps passing on messages from his friends praising the show and my performance. He is on a trip and calls me to ask me what will happen in the next episode. I say to him, why don’t you look at him? (Laughs). But he is very proud.

You started in 2010 with Salman Khans Dabangg, worked in so many big hits like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardar and of course that great performance in Lootera. Which role gave you the most satisfaction?

Lootera (2013) was one of those performances, for sure. Akira (2016), Noor (2017) and now Dahaad. These four projects have been for me the most satisfying experiences as an actor.

Also after those big mainstream movies you went solo with strong female leads the action movie Akira (2016), Noor (2017), there were social comedies like Khandaani Shafakhana (2019) and Double XL (2022). Was it a conscious decision or were you bored of those great masala movies?

I wasn’t bored because these films gave me the courage, the strength and the power to be able to do these kinds of roles. Once I made Akira, it was an empowering feeling for me as a woman, to be able to make a film that is entirely on your shoulders. They say once you’ve tasted blood, there’s no turning back. It really changed the way I see my characters or a story. Then I followed this path and I am happy to have made all these films. Some movies worked, some didn’t, but I’ll keep trying.

You dive into two different worlds, the raw Dahaad and your next with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi. What is this character about and how was the experience of being in a Bhansali company?

I can’t tell you anything about my character at the moment. It’s too early. But the experience is unreal. Seeing the man create the magic he creates… I can only say he truly creates a character that I will remember for the rest of my life.

You were the Dabangg girl with that iconic dialogue Thappad se nahi pyaar se darr lagta hai (I’m not afraid of a slap, I’m afraid of love).

(Laughs) Now I’m here to smack everyone in my role as cops.

