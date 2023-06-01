Entertainment
Bollywood: ‘Dahaad’ star Sonakshi Sinha talks about his reinvention of OTT – News
Basking in the glory of the accolades her web series has received, the actress talks about what drew her to the role
Fresh off the success of her OTT debut, Dahaad, an excellent thriller that effectively explores caste and gender equations in rural Rajasthan, actress Sonakshi Sinha talks about her role and journey in a conversation with wknd. Edited excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on Dahaad’s success. You must have received so many compliments on your wonderful performance, but I have to say that accepting such a role was a brave decision. What were your reasons for doing it?
That was the reason! Whatever you expected from me, I wanted to take another path and surprise you. The way the role was written for me, I didn’t have to think twice about it. When Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar told me the script, I immediately said yes. The way they interwoven the messaging into the script, the dynamism, I had to play this character.
This one is a very evolved character of a female cop. There are strong layers of caste and gender issues in Dahaad. You play as a cop who belongs to the so-called lower caste. It has not been your world. You are a girl from Mumbai. What was the most surprising thing about your character?
You’re right. Lots of things actually. The casteism, the sexism, just the fact that she’s a woman in a man’s world trying to make her voice heard. All of these issues landed in the right place and I felt like you needed to tell more stories about women like her to empower and encourage other women. And the kind of response I get after Dahaad! So many women have come to me about this whole marriage angle in the story. It doesn’t matter what a woman does, she solves crimes, she saves lives, but at home those same questions are asked about marriage. So many women have associated themselves with this character.
TRUE! I was really happy to see you ride a ball. Did you learn to ride a bike for the series?
(Laughs) Yes! I learned it for the show and loved it so much that now I have my own bike.
I also heard that your father (Shatrughan Sinha) wanted you to be a policeman
When I was a child, he said to his friends: When my daughter grows up, I will prepare her to become a police officer. So when I did the look test for Dahaad and wore the police uniform, I sent the first photo to my dad with a message, Look daddy, your dream has come true.
What was his reaction after watching Dahaad?
He was delighted. He hasn’t finished watching it yet, but I know he loves it because he keeps passing on messages from his friends praising the show and my performance. He is on a trip and calls me to ask me what will happen in the next episode. I say to him, why don’t you look at him? (Laughs). But he is very proud.
You started in 2010 with Salman Khans Dabangg, worked in so many big hits like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardar and of course that great performance in Lootera. Which role gave you the most satisfaction?
Lootera (2013) was one of those performances, for sure. Akira (2016), Noor (2017) and now Dahaad. These four projects have been for me the most satisfying experiences as an actor.
Also after those big mainstream movies you went solo with strong female leads the action movie Akira (2016), Noor (2017), there were social comedies like Khandaani Shafakhana (2019) and Double XL (2022). Was it a conscious decision or were you bored of those great masala movies?
I wasn’t bored because these films gave me the courage, the strength and the power to be able to do these kinds of roles. Once I made Akira, it was an empowering feeling for me as a woman, to be able to make a film that is entirely on your shoulders. They say once you’ve tasted blood, there’s no turning back. It really changed the way I see my characters or a story. Then I followed this path and I am happy to have made all these films. Some movies worked, some didn’t, but I’ll keep trying.
You dive into two different worlds, the raw Dahaad and your next with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi. What is this character about and how was the experience of being in a Bhansali company?
I can’t tell you anything about my character at the moment. It’s too early. But the experience is unreal. Seeing the man create the magic he creates… I can only say he truly creates a character that I will remember for the rest of my life.
You were the Dabangg girl with that iconic dialogue Thappad se nahi pyaar se darr lagta hai (I’m not afraid of a slap, I’m afraid of love).
(Laughs) Now I’m here to smack everyone in my role as cops.
Yasser is a London based commentator and film writer
|
Sources
2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/lifestyle/bollywood-dahaad-star-sonakshi-sinha-opens-up-about-her-ott-reinvention
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood: ‘Dahaad’ star Sonakshi Sinha talks about his reinvention of OTT – News
- Tech Company Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Innovation is no excuse for tech companies to ignore the harm done to users by their actions: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- New study reveals strong link between heart and brain health
- Prosecutors have a tape of Trump discussing a classified document he kept after leaving office
- Turkey’s electoral body confirms Erdogan’s victory in second round
- CEOs predict a mild recession in the United States
- “Psychedelic Summer” arrives at the Grover Gallery
- Table tennis: Omar Assar from Egypt rises 8 places in the world ranking – Omnisports – Sports
- 17 best baggy jeans for men 2023: discover the biggest thing in pants
- AI is currently Google’s (and Alphabet’s) biggest threat, but not its biggest catalyst
- UK public figures urge Pakistan to release brother of pro-Imran Khan human rights lawyer
- Prime Minister Modi and his Nepali counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda hold talks