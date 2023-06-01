This star gave Bollywood’s first hit at Rs 100 crore; and it’s not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir or Rajinikanth





The 100 crore club in Bollywood is pretty strong these days. With rising ticket prices and the proliferation of cinemas, along with wider global releases, it has become easier for Indian films to earn Rs 100 crore at the box office. But not so long ago, this was considered the benchmark of a movie’s success. If asked what was the first Indian film to cross that threshold, chances are you’d answer with obvious choices like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. But what if you are told that the first Indian film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark was released in 1982. Yes, that’s right! The 100 crore club was established years before the Khans made their debut and when Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra were still in school. And the film was also not headlined by then-reigning superstar Amitabh Bachchan. A southern megastar like Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan didn’t play there either. The first Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore The film in question was Disco Dancer, and its star – or rather its stars – were Mithun Chakraborty and composer Bappi Lahiri. Directed by Babbar Subhash, the musical blockbuster starred Mithun as Anil aka Jimmy, a street singer who becomes a disco star. The film also featured Kim, Rajesh Khanna and Om Puri in supporting roles. Bappi Lahiri’s hit tracks caused a stir and fetched Rs 6.40 crore domestically, a big number but that was far behind the biggest hits of the year like Vidhaata (Rs 14 crore) and Namak Halaal ( Rs 12 crore). Disco Dancer mania in Russia But the real boon for Disco Dancer happened overseas, and in one territory only. In Soviet Russia, the film was a real craze. When it was released in the country in 1984, it broke box office records to be the country’s biggest hit, selling 12 crore tickets for an approximate gross revenue of 60 million rubles (about Rs 94.28 crore ). This brought Disco Dancer’s worldwide gross total to Rs 100.68 crore. The craze for Disco Dancer was so high in Russia that it remained the highest-grossing Indian film overseas for more than a quarter of a century when its numbers were overtaken by Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name is Khan, which grossed over Rs 100 crore overseas. But it wasn’t until the success of Dangal in China in 2016 that an Indian film managed to dominate an overseas market just as Disco Dancer did all those years ago. Disco Dancer and the 100 Crores Club After establishing the 100 crore club in 1984, Disco Dancer remained the only member there for a decade, when he was joined by Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. Salman Khan-star Madhuri Dixit also broke the film’s record as the highest-grossing Indian film. As of June 2023, there are 107 Hindi films in the club, ranging from blockbusters like Dangal to flops like Thugs of Hindostan. And it all started with the gyrations of Mithun 39 years ago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/bollywood/report-bollywood-1st-rs-100-crore-hit-disco-dancer-mithun-chakraborty-not-shah-rukh-salman-amitabh-aamir-rajinikanth-3045562 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos