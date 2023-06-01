Dierks Bentley returns to Pine Knob with new album and tour – Macomb Daily

For Dierks Bentley, going on tour isn’t just about packing the buses and trucks and tuning the guitars.

“I’m kind of competitive,” the country star says from his home in Nashville. “I always tour like it’s my last and spend a little extra money to make sure it’s a show people will remember. A lot of venues I play have a lot of other country bands playing; I want fans to say, ‘Wow, I saw Dierks last year. It’s totally different from before and people walk away with it.

Bentley, 47, has certainly given his fans plenty to take away. Over the past 20 years, he’s released 10 studio albums, including this year’s “Gravel & Gold,” and landed 22 No. 1 country singles. He also has a side band, Hot Country Knights, who have released an album and, recently, the new single “Midknight Rodeo”. He has also won three awards from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music and has been nominated for 14 Grammys.

“It’s a journey,” Bentley says of his career so far. “It’s just hard to believe. The real adjustment was learning to manage everything. I’ve learned that I’m really good at listening, taking lots of people’s opinions, taking ideas and ultimately deciding for myself what I think is best for the album, best for me, best for the music and the tour.

“It’s been a lot of learning, and it continues to be a lot of learning.”

Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Drive, Independence Township. 313-471-7000 or 313Presents.com.

Other musical events of note this weekend (all subject to change) include:

FRIDAY JUNE 2

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson brings his Faith in the Future 2023 World Tour to the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater, 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. Showtime 7 p.m. Opening of The Academic and Snarls. 313-471-7000 or 313Presents.com.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Music Director Jader Bignamini returns to conduct Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and more on three shows through Sunday, June 4 at Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. Saturday’s show, at 8 p.m., will air live as part of the DSO Live series. 313-576-5111 or dso.org.

Primus leader Les Claypool brings his brigade of fearless flying frogs to the Masonic Temple Theatre, 500 Temple St., Detroit. Doors at 7 p.m. Neal Francis opens. 313-548-1320 or themasonic.com.

Motown legends The Miracles with Flint native Mark Scott perform at 8 p.m. in Sosnick Court at the Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. Scott is releasing a new album, “I Just Know This Feels Right”, on June 28. 313-576-5111 or dso.org.

The Prism Men’s Chorus celebrated the disco at 8 p.m. at the Macomb Center, 44575 Garfield Road, Clinton Township. 586-286-2222 or macombcenter.com.

Canadian indie pop band Valley performs at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit. Doors at 7 p.m. 313-961-8961 or saintandrewsdetroit.com.

British duo The Heavy Heavy play at Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave. Doors open at 8 p.m. Opening of David Turel. 248-544-1991 or themagicbag.com.

Nashville duo Haunted Like Human arrives up north to play at 8 p.m. at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion. 248-783-7105 or 20frontstreet.com.

Steve Taylor’s Monthly Songwriters Showcase features Mike Ward, McKayla Prew and Annie Capps at 7 p.m. at Berkley Coffee & Oak Park Dry, 14661 W. Eleven Mile Road. 248-565-8114 or berkleycoffee.com.

Singers Lyons Lane, Drey Skonie and Ace Monroe perform A Night of Three Suits at The Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave. Detroit. Doors 7 p.m. 313-833-9700 or themajesticdetroit.com.

Trumpeter Trunino Lowe plays until Saturday June 3 at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. 313-882-5399 or dirtydogjazz.com.

Drummer Tariq Gardner’s Eastern Star is in residence at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, June 4 at Cliff Bell’s, 2030 Park Ave., Detroit. 313-961-2543 or cliffbells.com.

A global industrial rock lineup, topped by Danish band Leather Strip, plays an 8 p.m. Industrial Pride show at Small’s, 10339 Conant St. Hamtramck. 313-873-1117 or smallsbardetroit.com.

Local rockers Icarus Fell celebrate the release of a new single and video at The Token Lounge, 28949 Joy Road, Westland. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 734-513-5030 or tokenlounge.com.

Rap rock trio Emblem3 perform at El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Highway, Detroit. Doors 7 p.m. 313-757-7942 or elclubdetroit.com.

Ypsilanti singer-songwriter Timothy Monger headlines at 8 p.m. Opening of the Ark 316 S. Main St. Matt Jones. 313-761-1818 or theark.org.

SATURDAY JUNE 3

Kash Doll and the Four Tops will perform in the boxing match between Claressa “GWOAT” Shields and Maricela Cornejo at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-471-7000 or 313Presents.com. The match and performances will also be streamed live via dazngroup.com.

The Tied Down Detroit Festival runs through Sunday, June 4 at the Russell Industrial Center, 1600 Clay St., Detroit. Performers include Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Negative Approach, Drain and more. 248-434-7699 or russellindustrialcenter.com or thecrofoot.com. Afterparties are held nightly at the Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee Ave., Detroit. 313-873-2955 or tangentgallery.com.

The legendary Shack Shakers with Dexter Romweber and Viva Le Vox rock at Small’s, 10339 Conant St. Hamtramck. 313-873-1117 or smallsbardetroit.com.

The Start Making Sense tribute band plays one of two Talking Heads-related shows in the metro area at The Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave. Doors at 8 p.m. 248-544-1991 or themagicbag.com.

The Nightmare pays tribute to Alice Cooper at 8pm at the Token Lounge, 28949 Joy Road, Westland. 734-513-5030 or tokenlounge.com.

Michigan singer-songwriters Carolyn Striho and Erin Zindle celebrate the release of their joint new single, “The Bridge,” with an 8:30 p.m. listening party at The Barn, 11300 Island Lake Road, Dexter. Jive Colossus will perform. carolynstriho.com or ragbirds.com for more information.

Heavy rockers Heaven’s Wish gather for a show at Diesel Concert Lounge, 33151 23 Mile Road, Chesterfield Township. Doors 7 p.m. 586-933-3503 or dieselconcerts.com.

Addicts, D. Allie, Save D and others appear on the Magnum Opus Tribute Show, aka “The Dope Show,” at Crofoot Ballroom, 1 S. Saginaw St. Doors at 7 p.m. 248-858-9333 or thecrofoot.com.

Baltimore EDM artist Dan Deacon hosts the party at El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Highway, Detroit. Doors 7 p.m. 313-757-7942 or elclubdetroit.com.

Simply Queen Tribute band pays tribute at District 142, 142 Maple St. Doors at 7 p.m. district142live.com.

The RFD Boys make one of their regular 8 p.m. appearances at The Ark 316 S. Main St. 313-761-1818 or theark.org.

SUNDAY JUNE 4

Jerry Harrison of The Talking Heads and former touring band member Adrian Belew present the Remain in Light Tour at the Majestic Theater, 4140 Woodward Ave. Doors 7 p.m. 313-833-9700 or themajesticdetroit.com.

San Francisco headbangers Metal Church headline five bands at Token Lounge, 28949 Joy Road, Westland. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 734-513-5030 or tokenlounge.com.

Los Angeles hip-hop artists A-Soul are at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit. Doors 7 p.m. 313-961-8961 or saintandrewsdetroit.com.

Alt/rock quartet from San Diego Wavves, Cloud Nothings and Ultra Q play at El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Highway, Detroit. Doors 7 p.m. 313-757-7942 or elclubdetroit.com.

Indie rocker Frankie Rose hits up The Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward Ave. Doors 7 p.m. 248-544-1991 or themagicbag.com.

Californian punk rock troupe Bad Cop/Bad Cop play at Sanctuary Detroit, 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. Doors 7 p.m. 313-462-4117 or sanctuarydetroit.com.

Not live but definitely alive, “Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock and Roll” premieres at 9 p.m. on PBS’s American Masters series, on TV (check listings for the correct local channel) and streaming via pbs.org/americanmasters and on the PBS app. The documentary features interviews with Ringo Starr, Keith Richards, Nile Rodgers, Pat Boone and more, as well as never-before-seen audio recordings of interviews with biographer Charles “Dr. Rocher” Blanc.

New Orleans folk rocker Lilli Lewis travels north to play at 7:30 p.m. at The Ark 316 S. Main St. 313-761-1818 or theark.org.