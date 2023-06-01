Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg pushes to make Las Vegas Hollywood in the desert
One of Las Vegas’ most famous residents wants to work closer to home.
Actor Mark Wahlberg on Wednesday lobbied Nevada state lawmakers to pass a bill that would bring more movie productions to Las Vegas.
“I would love to see us build studios, create jobs, and just diversify the economy,” Wahlberg told CNBC in an interview outside the Nevada Legislature. “I moved my last movie here. I’m shooting another movie here coming this summer.”
Nevada state lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that would increase film production tax credits by $10 million to $190 million a year for the next 20 years.
“I think there’s so much more opportunity to be created here. There’s so much growth and so much potential, it’s a wonderful opportunity for everyone to thrive,” Wahlberg said.
Proponents of the bill point to Georgia’s tax incentives, which have helped double jobs in the state’s film industry since 2011.
“[The bill is] something that is sustainable, and that goes long into the future. It ensures the sustainability of jobs,” said State Senator Roberta Lange, Democrat in Las Vegas, who is sponsoring the legislation alongside Birtcher Development, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Howard Hughes Corp.
Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra appeared virtually before state lawmakers on Wednesday to push for passage. The electronics giant has pledged to spend $1 billion on Nevada film production over a decade, but only if the tax incentive program, known as the Nevada Film Studio Infrastructure Act, is passed .
Howard Hughes CEO David O’Reilly also spoke out in favor of the incentives, appearing before lawmakers in person on Wednesday. The company has promised to invest $700 million to build a movie studio campus in Summerlin, a southern Nevada community, if the bill passes.
“Our employees and the future of Summerlin are inextricably linked to Nevada’s economy,” O’Reilly said. “If we can strengthen, diversify and grow by bringing the film industry here, it will benefit us all.”
The bill would pave the way for the development of two film studio sites: Howard Hughes’ location in Summerlin and another in Birtcher called Las Vegas Media Campus. This studio would be located on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Technology Park, which would also include educational facilities for vocational training in the film industry.
Once these studios are operational, production companies could request tax credits which would represent 30% of film production and construction costs, compared to 15% currently. The credits would be transferable, meaning they could be sold to other businesses.
“That money is only earned if the money is spent here,” O’Reilly told CNBC. “For a company to earn a $190 million tax credit, it would have to spend $633 million filming and creating economic development for this whole valley.”
O’Reilly noted that if Sony gets the tax incentives he hopes, the promised investment will bring about 16,000 jobs to the area, most of them unionized, as well as up to 10,000 construction jobs.
Opponents of tax incentives argue that state financial resources could be deployed more effectively elsewhere. Other states have seen film production tax credits become a financial drain, according to an analysis by the Nevada Policy Research Institute.
“Despite the allure and glamor of the film industry, the harsh economic reality is that these tax credits often struggle to pay for themselves, let alone generate a surplus,” the organization said. in a statement to CNBC.
Diversify the landscape
Nevada’s economy is booming, thanks in large part to the gambling and tourism industry. The state just set a record with $1.1 billion in gross monthly gaming revenue, the best April ever for GGR. This marks the 26th consecutive month that Nevada’s GGR topped $1 billion.
And in 2022, 43% of Nevada’s gross domestic product came from the state’s tourism industry, representing an economic impact of $90.7 billion, according to the Nevada Resort Association.
The state’s reliance on gambling and recreation has proven problematic in the past, most recently during the recent Covid lockdowns and associated travel restrictions.
Northern Nevada has been successful in attracting tech companies to locate there, including the You’re here Gigafactory.
CNBC’s Jessica Golden contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/01/mark-wahlberg-lobbies-to-make-las-vegas-hollywood-in-the-desert.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK visa processing time update for June 2023
- Mark Wahlberg pushes to make Las Vegas Hollywood in the desert
- Page not found: 404
- How Fast&Up Man aims to disrupt men’s health and wellbeing
- How to build your FinOps roadmap
- “I have never seen an earthquake like this before.” | Institute for War and Peace Reporting – IWPR
- Covid-19 investigation: Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp before May 2021 are missing
- The Most Surprising Jobs Celebrities Had Before They Got Famous
- A local student doodle was selected as a finalist in the Doodle For Google competition
- Plans to expand ‘outstanding’ Skelmersdale special school set for approval
- China criticizes US plan for trade deal with Taiwan
- Actor Armie Hammer will not be charged with sexual assault in Los Angeles