Mark Wahlberg pushes to make Las Vegas Hollywood in the desert

One of Las Vegas’ most famous residents wants to work closer to home.

Actor Mark Wahlberg on Wednesday lobbied Nevada state lawmakers to pass a bill that would bring more movie productions to Las Vegas.

“I would love to see us build studios, create jobs, and just diversify the economy,” Wahlberg told CNBC in an interview outside the Nevada Legislature. “I moved my last movie here. I’m shooting another movie here coming this summer.”

Nevada state lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that would increase film production tax credits by $10 million to $190 million a year for the next 20 years.

“I think there’s so much more opportunity to be created here. There’s so much growth and so much potential, it’s a wonderful opportunity for everyone to thrive,” Wahlberg said.

Proponents of the bill point to Georgia’s tax incentives, which have helped double jobs in the state’s film industry since 2011.

“[The bill is] something that is sustainable, and that goes long into the future. It ensures the sustainability of jobs,” said State Senator Roberta Lange, Democrat in Las Vegas, who is sponsoring the legislation alongside Birtcher Development, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Howard Hughes Corp.

Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra appeared virtually before state lawmakers on Wednesday to push for passage. The electronics giant has pledged to spend $1 billion on Nevada film production over a decade, but only if the tax incentive program, known as the Nevada Film Studio Infrastructure Act, is passed .

Howard Hughes CEO David O’Reilly also spoke out in favor of the incentives, appearing before lawmakers in person on Wednesday. The company has promised to invest $700 million to build a movie studio campus in Summerlin, a southern Nevada community, if the bill passes.

“Our employees and the future of Summerlin are inextricably linked to Nevada’s economy,” O’Reilly said. “If we can strengthen, diversify and grow by bringing the film industry here, it will benefit us all.”

The bill would pave the way for the development of two film studio sites: Howard Hughes’ location in Summerlin and another in Birtcher called Las Vegas Media Campus. This studio would be located on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Technology Park, which would also include educational facilities for vocational training in the film industry.

Once these studios are operational, production companies could request tax credits which would represent 30% of film production and construction costs, compared to 15% currently. The credits would be transferable, meaning they could be sold to other businesses.

“That money is only earned if the money is spent here,” O’Reilly told CNBC. “For a company to earn a $190 million tax credit, it would have to spend $633 million filming and creating economic development for this whole valley.”

O’Reilly noted that if Sony gets the tax incentives he hopes, the promised investment will bring about 16,000 jobs to the area, most of them unionized, as well as up to 10,000 construction jobs.

Opponents of tax incentives argue that state financial resources could be deployed more effectively elsewhere. Other states have seen film production tax credits become a financial drain, according to an analysis by the Nevada Policy Research Institute.

“Despite the allure and glamor of the film industry, the harsh economic reality is that these tax credits often struggle to pay for themselves, let alone generate a surplus,” the organization said. in a statement to CNBC.