Five Blacks on the Corner of Hollywood and Music ‹ CrimeReads

It’s no coincidence that Los Angeles is the ultimate home for unmoored sleuths, even on a good day, the Big Orange is a pitch-black maze of jungle U-turns, glamorous facades and acute disconnect. The place also happens to be the unofficial eye of the recording industry, and it has played a central role in the development of 20th century pop at every stage, from the crackling exuberance of studio musicals to the sweat bop from Central Ave, Hermosas. cool jazz scene, the hot wax AM radio revolution of Capitol Records and Gold Star Studios, the teenybopper invasion of the Sunset Strip, and beyond.

Which is why it’s no surprise that gripping novels have been written about the heady intersection of mystery and music here in Tinseltown. As Jim Morrison succinctly put it in Doors LA Woman, the place is plugged into motel murder madness, the ultimate black shorthand.

With all of the above in mind, here are five classics that put the melody in mystery and take it to the sunny middle streets.

Percussive Trifecta by James M. CainsThe postman always rings twice, double indemnity, And Mildred Pierceare practically hardboiled scripture. Less well known is his equally strong SERENADE, all about John Howard Sharp, an unlucky opera singer lost in Hollywood, forced to work in nightclubs for $7.50 a pop. When a Hollywood Bowl lead singer collapses, Sharp steps in, shakes up the house, and is given a movie studio contract. No surprise: it’s not the dream ticket he was expecting, and when the New York Metropolitan comes calling, the studio boss’ lawyer prepares to block. All of Cain’s big themes here are ambition, desperation, betrayal, subterfuge, as well as one of the most candid looks at sexual identity anyone could read in 1938. No surprise either: the book was condemned.

Time magazine says Thomas Pynchons The tears of lot 49 a metaphysical thriller in the form of a pornographic comic. In fact, it may be the true masterpiece of psychedelic fiction of the 60s. When Oedipa Maas, bored wife of a disc jockey, is given the role of executor of a former love domain, she heads to the fictional SoCal town of San Narciso and dives into an affair with a former child actor named Metzger. Oedipa and Metzger are stalked by local teen rockers The Paranoidsa, a hilariously perfect band from Surf City around 65, who get my vote for best fictional band of all time. They feign British accents, pose with extreme disaffection, but still take the time to set up their drums on the diving board of the motel swimming pools! Paranoids are like mermaids, luring Oedipa into a breathtaking mystery littered with half-clues. She herself begins to unravel as she digs up thinka secret society born out of a centuries-old war between two mail delivery companies. The best of conspiracy!

Speaking of LA in the Roaring Sixties, no one ever gave it a more sobering look than the great Walter Mosley, in one of his many Easy Rawlins masterpieces, little green. The book begins with Easy half-comatose after a near-fatal car accident, but as soon as he gets off his sickbed, he slips, like Alice falling. at the top, into a new wonderland, the dizzying world of hippie counterculture. Easy mission: find Evander Noon, a young black man who disappeared while on the Sunset Strip checking out rock bands. While reading little greenI couldn’t help but think of Arthur Lee and Johnny Echols, the black heroes of the band Love, and the insidious way that Los Angeles’ invisible color line has always tried in vain to separate the worlds.

Cut to the 1990s: The Strip and the record industry had ballooned into revolting, bloated monsters, handing out million-dollar contracts to every slime-o with a scruffy haircut, leather pants and a coke grunt. Elmore Leonards Be cool captures the atmosphere of glam excesses and multi-platinum daydreams at a dozen wisecracks per page. Get ShortyLoan shark Chili Palmer is back, fresh from the movies, and he’s ready to write off bare-knuckle hip-hop debt and take over rock star contracts faster than you can tell Walter Yetnikoff. But Be cool is more than hilarious, more than a caper. In its shattering ferocity, it exposes, once and for all, the gangster heart that has always beat in the chest of the music business.

Finally and above all, in the just reissued after 40 years out of print department, Joyce Carol Oatess amazing The triumph of the spider monkeyis the story of singer-songwriter Bobbie Gotteson, a refugee from foster homes and detention centers, who travels to Hollywood with his guts, his talent and his murderous rage, while composing tunes in his head, including The Ballad of Jack Ruby. Somewhere in the strange glistening valley between Horatio Alger and Charles Manson, Gotteson is a skilful scruffy, winning hearts then hacking them with a machete. Want black? These are jet black and chilling, told in a sort of unwanted sculpture of consciences where the culprit and the victim and the headlines are one, and the effect is as unnerving and as moving as a Faulkner mod . THE WITNESSES DO NOT AGREE. DESCRIPTION OF KILLERS UNCERTAIN.

Bonus Track: Adam Graham on Awesome Great radio detectives of yesteryear introduced me to this rare episode of Jeff Regan, Investigator The sweet smell of magnoliasanother great intersection of Hollywood, music and crime. In this driving melodrama, country singer-songwriter Wellington Butterfield tries unsuccessfully to write a pop hit in a desperate attempt to cling to his wayward wife, irresistible niteklub performer Sue Butterfield. Wellington’s best bit, Bluebonnets Blooming in Texas, sure is grumpy, but PI Jeff Regan is gassy, ​​hard-jawed detective in the classic style. Dig his description of the Butterfield office: I drove to Hollywood and the Johnson Building, two stories of old stucco covered in more layers of paint than there were tenants. The Johnson Building was once a film studio, then studio dressing rooms. Now: tiny cement offices with skylights and smashed doors. I climbed, I dodged the roof ventilators, the shattered panes of the windows that hadn’t been fixed since Metro had met Goldwyn. Later, after hearing people talk about Sue, Regan cracks up, she looked like a Miss Mortuary contestant from 1950!

***