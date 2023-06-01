june | 2023 | Go to Bollywood





2.5 stars (out of 4) Show One strip is enough on Zee5 Although we may not be consciously aware of it, legal dramas often rely on shortcuts that are easily understood by people who live within the legal system described, but which may not be as accessible to people who live outside of it. this one. This is not a flaw of these works of fiction, but an acknowledgment that they may work better for some audiences than others. That’s my problem with One strip is enough (referred to by his nickname The gang From now on). Manoj Bajpayee gives another outstanding performance, but the story is a bit confusing for those who don’t understand the legal terms and references used in the film. Set in 2013 in Jodhpur, the courtroom drama centers on a case in which a powerful spiritual leader is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl. The date of the crime is significant because it occurs one year after the passage of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, commonly known by the acronym POCSO. The law expanded the range of prosecutable offenses that could fall under abuse from a previously narrow definition with many loopholes. With the law relatively new — and with such an influential and well-funded defendant — the girl’s family needs an attorney who understands POCSO law and is impervious to corruption. This man is PC Solanki (Manoj Bajpayee). Despite threats against him and his family and underhanded legal tactics from the opposition, Solanki persists in seeking justice for the wronged girl. The gang is a straightforward court drama that focuses on the procedural details of the case. It is an interesting introduction to the Indian legal system. But without full context, the stakes don’t seem as high as they might be to someone more familiar with the system. There’s plenty of wrangling over properly classified documents and charges which, while effective in showing Solanki’s ability to think on the fly, aren’t in themselves particularly fascinating. Most problematic is the fact that the characters use the acronym POCSO early on in the story, but it’s not explained for nearly 45 minutes. thanks to The gang being a streaming-exclusive release, I was able to pause the movie and look up the acronym on Wikipedia. It was convenient, but not conducive to immersing yourself in the flow of the story. Again, this is unlikely to be a problem for the majority of the intended audience, who are already familiar with the Indian legal system. However, based on my own level of familiarity, it prevented an impediment to my full investment. Manoj Bajpayee is magnificent as Solanki. The ease with which he outwits his opponents inside the courtroom is balanced by the vigilance he must maintain outside due to the accused’s dangerous followers. As fun as watching Bajpayee command the screen, the girl at the center of the affair – Nu (Adrija Sinha) – deserves a bigger place in the story. Little time is spent on his struggles, not only with the dangers of continuing the trial, but also with the emotional fallout of the assault. She shows up periodically so Solanki can tell her to be strong – which is a tougher task than the movie lets on. Connections Like that: As Loading…

