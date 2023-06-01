Hollywood’s top executives made $498 million in 5 years as writers’ salaries plummet

As Hollywood TV and movie writers strike for moderate raises, the highest-paid entertainment executive has received nearly half a billion dollars over the past five years, a new report from the Los Angeles Times show.

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., was paid $498,915,318 between 2018 and 2022, according to a Times analysis of executive pay at 10 public media and entertainment companies. That’s 384 times the average Hollywood writer’s salary.

Overall, the average salary of Hollywood’s top executives soared to $28 million in 2021, up 53% from 2018 (and about 108 times the average writer’s salary) according to the analysis. , which uses compensation data from research firm Equilar and includes stock options, base salaries, bonuses and other benefits.

Meanwhile, the average salary of Hollywood writers has remained virtually flat at around $260,000 in 2021, the Times reports. According to statistics, the median salary of screenwriters has fallen by 14% when adjusted for inflation over the past five years of the Writers Guild of Americathe union of television and film writers which has 11,500 members.

The top 10 highest paid Hollywood executives over the past 5 years include:

David ZaslavWarner Bros. Discovery Inc.: $498,915,318 ari emmanuelEndeavor Group Holdings Inc.: $346,935,367 Hastings ReedNetflix: $209,780,532 Bob IgerWalt Disney Co.: $195,092,460 Ted SarandosNetflix: $192,171,581 Rupert MurdochFox Corp. : $174,929,867 Lachlan MurdochFox Corp. : $171,359,374 Brian RobertComcast Corp. : $170,158,088 Joseph IannielloParamount Overall: $152,793,125 Patrick WhitesellEndeavor Group Holdings Inc.: $143,584,597

The analysis notes that 2019 numbers are not available for Endeavour, Joseph Ianniello left Paramount in 2020 and Disney chief Bob Iger left the company for most of 2022.

Hollywood executive pay has plummeted in 2022 due to volatile stock markets and investor pressure to make streaming profitable. Business leaders have responded to these economic challenges by resorting to mass layoffs in recent months: Disney and Warner Bros. both cut thousands of jobs, for example.

Television and film writers have been on strike since May 2 after the WGA failed to reach a new contractual agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents 350 major studios and streamers, and included proposals to increase writers’ salaries, establish residual streaming, regulate the use of artificial intelligence in their work, and other protections.

In a overview of proposals, the WGA says it is asking for 6% increases in minimum rates for the first year, followed by 5% increases for the next two. The studios responded by proposing 4% increases in minimum prices in the first year, followed by increases of 3% and 2%, which says the AMPTP is “the largest freshman raise offered to the WGA in over 25 years”.

“If they gave us everything we asked for, it would make a 2% difference in the bottom line that studios are paying right now,” said Kaitlin Fontana, a film and television writer who sits on the board of WGA East, told the LA Times. “It’s a rounding error for a lot of these guys.”

Hollywood is just one example of how executive compensation has exploded over the years and skyrocketed faster than typical salary growth for ordinary workers.

The average CEO of a major US company was paid $27.8 million in 2021 including stock awards 399 times more than the typical worker, study finds published by the Economic Policy Institute.

From 1978 to 2021, CEO compensation has increased by 1,460%, adjusted for inflation, compared to just 18.1% for the typical worker. Even during the pandemic, CEO compensation has increased by 30%, compared to just 4% for the average employee.

The last WGA strike began in 2007 and lasted 100 days, costing the California economy an estimated $2.1 billion as productions halted and unemployed writers, actors and producers cut spending.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal, which includes CNBC.

