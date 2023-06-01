Bear of the Day: Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)





Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) is currently landing a #5 Zacks rank (strong sell) as the company has strayed further from profitability at the moment. The road ahead can be bumpyspin-off of Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s (MSGE) pon Sphere) on April 20. Spheres’ first independent site is currently under construction in Las Vegas and will weigh on its results, with the company also planning to open a second site in London. In addition, Spheres’ two regional television networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, will naturally face increasing competition from a plethora of streaming services. Falling earnings estimates The drop in profit estimates for the financial year 2024 hints at the challenges ahead and the short-term impact of the potential opening of a second location in London. EPS estimates for fiscal 2024 have come down significantly from projections of $2.54 per share a month ago to forecast an adjusted loss of -$1.77 per share. While current year earnings estimates have risen, an adjusted loss of -$5.43 per share is still expected. Zacks Investment Research Image source: Zacks Investment Research Derived performance Trading at $23 per share, falling earnings estimates point to greater volatility and downside risk for Sphere shares. At this point, SPHR shares fell -20% in May and are now down -60% since its Madison Square Garden spin-off. Zacks Investment Research Image source: Zacks Investment Research Conclusion Although Sphere has a vision to be a next-generation entertainment company, its potential for growth through live entertainment is still a few years away. For now, investors may want to stay away, as lower FY24 earnings estimates have clouded Spheres’ outlook. Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR): Free Stock Analysis Report Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com, click here. Zacks Investment Research

