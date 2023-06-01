HERE are some interesting facts about Bollywood that you didn’t really know!





Bollywood, with its wide range of films, has given us moments of love, comfort and entertainment. Behind these cinematic experiences lie some intriguing and lesser-known facts about the industry. Let’s explore some of this surprising information about Bollywood that you didn’t know: 1. Aamir Khan’s refusal of “Om Shanti Om”: During the filming of the star song “Deewangi” in the movie “Om Shanti Om”, almost every Bollywood star made an appearance except Aamir Khan. It was reported that he declined to be part of the featured cast song. Interestingly, there were also rumors about Shakira’s potential involvement, but things didn’t go as planned. 2. Salman Khan’s missed opportunity in ‘Devdas’: Did you know that the lead role in the iconic movie ‘Devdas’ was originally offered to Salman Khan? However, the role eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan and the film became a monumental success. One of the film’s most memorable songs, “Dola Re Dola,” took a week to perfect, showcasing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s commitment to excellence. 3. The original cast of “Dil Chahta Hai”: While “Dil Chahta Hai” is celebrated as a milestone in Bollywood, few people know that the original cast was to feature Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna. Eventually, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna took on the roles and delivered outstanding performances. The film’s soundtrack remains a fan favorite and interestingly, Shankar Mahadevan composed the popular song “Dil Chahta Hai” while brushing his teeth. 4. The unexpected pregnancy scene in “3 Idiots”: “3 Idiots” presented several twists around the education system. Initially, Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role of Rancho, which eventually went to Aamir Khan. Additionally, the film’s iconic pregnancy scene was originally slated for “Munna Bhai MBBS,” but found its way into “3 Idiots.” 5. Anurag Kashyap’s misplaced script in “Gangs of Wasseypur”: Considered a classic of the crime genre, “Gangs of Wasseypur” has had its fair share of behind-the-scenes incidents. Vicky Kaushal, now a top actor, served as the film’s associate director. Anurag Kashyap, the director, had an accident when the film’s script and his bags went missing. Additionally, the on-screen feud between Surya Dev Singh and Shafiq Khan was based on a real-life rivalry, and Sardar Khan’s residence was a place where Anurag spent his childhood. 6. “Hera Pheri” and its initial title, “Raftaar”: The cult comedy “Hera Pheri” continues to entertain audiences with its humor. Surprisingly, the film was originally titled “Raftaar”. A remake of the South Indian movie “Ramji Rao Speaking,” the title change turned out to be a wise move, as “Hera Pheri” perfectly captured the essence of the film’s hilarity. These lesser-known facts about Bollywood films shed light on the intriguing industry stories and interesting decisions that shaped these cinematic gems. It is a testament to the creativity, unpredictability and dynamism that make Bollywood a fascinating world in its own right.

