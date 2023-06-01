Kevin Costner names the best actor he’s ever worked with





Since his first roles at the end of the 1980s with films like The Incorruptibles And Bull DurhamKevin Costner had an extremely successful time as a leading man that lasted well into the 2010s. Like many actors, as they got older he began to step back and play more of supporting roles, but Paramounts Yellowstone saw Costner triumphantly return to a starring role as John Hutton III in the wildly popular western series which saw three spin-off series, with two more in development. No stranger to the Western genre, Costner currently leads his own, but as an actor in a career spanning over four decades, Costner's career has seen him share the screen with many other acting legends, including Dennis Hopper in the 1995 film. water worldSean Connery and Robert De Niro with UntouchablesSusan Sarandon and Tim Robbins in Bull Durhamand even Whitney Houston with The bodyguard. With such an extensive filmography and roster of talented co-stars, you'd think it would be difficult to come to a definitive answer on who was the best, but on an episode of The Rich Eisen Show, that's exactly what Costner did. People always ask who was the best actor, who was the biggest star, Costner said after being asked by host Rich Eisen. It's a long line for great actors I've worked with, really, but I would say, probably, Gene [Hackman] was the best actor I ever worked with. Referring to the 1987 political thriller No Exitin which Costner played a lieutenant commander alongside Gene Hackman's Secretary of Defense, the Yellowstone The actor then recalled a specific story involving himself, the director, and the greatest actor he worked with. During one particular scene where Costner and director Roger Donaldson clashed, in which the actor felt it was important for his character to stay in a certain place on set, the production team asked: Well, what's Gene going to do?, referring to the impact Costners' decision might have had on Hackman's character. Costner simply replied: Gene will figure out what to do, before clarifying for Eisen and the audience: Because he's really good. Costner went on to explain how at the end of the day, walking to his car to leave the set, Hackman confronted him. Terrified of being reprimanded by one of his heroes for being difficult or possibly dragging him into the altercation, Hackman instead surprised him by showing gratitude. He looked at me and said, "When I saw you fight for what you wanted today, it reminded me of how I felt before I acted," Costner said. It was good what you did. And he just got in his car and drove off! Watch Costner tell the story below.

