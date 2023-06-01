Marquise Brown leads Cards WR into post-DeAndre Hopkins era

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/>

There’s no getting around it: The Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver room took a hit with the release of DeAndre Hopkins.

Getting the Hopkins cap off the books completely in 2024 makes a lot of sense for new general manager Monti Ossenfort as he works to rebuild Arizona’s roster.

That doesn’t mean the move doesn’t sting from a production and depth perspective.

As it stands, the Cardinals’ wide receiver room includes Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Zach Pascal and rookie Michael Wilson.

Behind them sit Andre Baccellia, Javon Wims, Brian Cobbs, Daniel Arias and Auden Tate in pecking order.

Of those many pass-catchers, Brown is by far the No. 1 option on the team.

That’s nothing new for the wide, who was considered the No. 1 WR in Baltimore and served as Arizona’s top option with Hopkins sidelined with a six-game PED suspension to start last season. . He won’t just stick around either, thanks to his ability to move through the slot.

Where Brown needs to raise his game is from a consistency standpoint, especially at the start of a contract year.

Starting all but one game for the Ravens in 2021, Brown has only passed the 100-yard mark three times. He still managed to set career highs in receiving yards (1,008) and receptions (91) as he battled for targets with tight end Mark Andrews on offense from Baltimore.

But Brown also posted seven games for 44 yards or less.

His freshman year at Arizona saw him rack up for 709 yards in 12 games played. And for a while, he found that consistency. Playing with Oklahoma product Kyler Murray, Brown recorded at least 68 yards in five games from Sept. 18 to Oct. 16 before being laid off due to injury.

The Arizona quarterback’s injuries along with injuries to Murray and Colt McCoy have hampered his production in the last six games Brown has appeared in.

As for Moore, availability will be key for a player who has the characteristics to turn a game around at any time.

The wide receiver is coming off back-to-back seasons where injuries forced him to miss a total of 12 games.

Dortch, on the other hand, was unable to stay on the pitch for other reasons.

Although he showed his ability last season, former head coach Kliff Kingsbury failed to bring him on consistently.

When Moore was out with his injury issues, Dortch took the opportunity behind 444 receiving yards and one touchdown for 47 catches in nine games in place of his teammate. He posted plays for at least 80 yards and nine catches three times.

But with Moore healthy, Dortch has taken a noticeable backseat offensively, catching just five balls for 23 yards and a score in the seven starts Moore has made in 2022.

Dortch put enough on the tape to warrant re-signing an exclusive free agent with the team. We’ll see if that means more consistent game time for the open under new staff and a new front office.

But the under-the-radar names that could benefit greatly from a wide receiver room without Hopkins are Pascal and Wilson.

Two of the biggest wide receivers on the roster, both standing 6-foot-2, the pair will likely see more work where Hopkins has mostly played on the outside.

Pascal heads to Arizona after playing mostly slot and special teams for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.

But before that, Pascal was a Colts regular for most of his four-year stint in Indianapolis. He also has an extended time away, having played mostly away from 2018-19. In 32 games played between the two seasons (17 starts), Pascal finished with 68 catches for 875 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged nearly 13 yards per reception during that span.

The wide receiver’s familiarity with head coach Jonathan Gannon from their time together in Indianapolis and Philadelphia, in addition to the leadership qualities Pascal brings to the locker room, makes him a viable option to handle more work on the outside. .

Wilson is there too.

Wilson has a chance to make a bigger offensive impact as a rookie with Hopkins now a free agent.

The former Standford Cardinal has done most of his damage away from home over five collegiate seasons.

When healthy, Wilson has proven he can stretch the field, posting 418 yards and four touchdowns for 26 catches in six games as a senior last year.

He’ll have to prove his skills can translate to the NFL level, but he’s at the very least another outside option for Arizona to tinker with post-Hopkins.

