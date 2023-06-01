The man behind famous Bollywood tattoos

“Shah Rukh Khan must like you, and then it’s easy to work with him.”

“Aamir knows more about tattoos than I do!” »

IMAGE: Jean Abraham in Pathane.

Remember Aamir Khan’s cool tattoo look in Dhoom 3?

Or the sassy of Anushka Sharma’look at me with love‘tattoo in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola?

More recently, the burning inked gaze of John Abraham in Pathane?

Actors have loved expressing themselves through their tattoos in movies, with help from Vikas Malaniwho runs BodyCanvas Tattoos & Piercing with his brother Micky.

During their two-decade journey, the Malani brothers have scored collaborations with some of the biggest stars and production houses and cemented their position as go-to tattoo artists in Bollywood.

But like most success stories in the world, they’ve also been through a good deal of struggle.

When Vikas discovered the art of tattooing at the age of 14, he was captivated by it. He started practicing it as a hobby.

His family rebuffed his enthusiasm and discouraged him from following it, but his mother encouraged him on the condition that he complete his degree first.

Vikas kept his promise and continued to do odd jobs for eight to nine years, until he decided to devote himself to tattooing.

“When you’re rebellious, you want to do something creative. Anyone who’s a black sheep in the family has a creative brain because they don’t accept stereotypical rules,” Vikas said. Mayur SanapRediff.com.

“I wanted to do something rebellious because that’s what beats you. I found that spark in the tattoo and I thought to myself, I’m going to give it my heart and soul.”

Today, the Malani brothers have chains in Mumbai, Delhi and London, with a glamorous client list of names like Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, Shibani Dandekar, Debolina Bhattacharya, Vishal Singh, Disha Parmar, Dhiraj Dhoopar and Ambika Anand.

They also designed tattoos for Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita, Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa, Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen, and Arjun Rampal’s daughter, Myra, among others.

Vikas shares some funny anecdotes with Bollywood celebrities.

John Abraham

We communicated with John from day one.

He was so friendly.

During the first session, John came to our studio in Bandra (northwest of Mumbai) in the morning and left at 11:30 p.m. in the evening!

He spent about 12 hours with us and made us feel so warm and happy.

We took over 200 photos with John.

He gave us the comfort zone to express our ideas freely. He also shared his ideas for the tattoo.

John has incredible knowledge of physique and appearance. He gave us advice on how to accompany the muscular movement of the body, from his forearm to his wrist and his biceps. Before working on tattoos, it is essential to study human anatomy.

The actor sported a compass on his right forearm with the coordinates of the city of Mumbai and on the other hand there was ‘Family’ with a heartbeat design and a cross on his finger.

For her sleeve tattoo, there is a design of clock, eagles and roses.

The ideas for the tattoos were based on her character in the movie. The tattoos were like a supporting character to her personality.

We worked with Yash Raj Films on love is impossible And Dhoom 3 before, but Pathane was a much bigger platform for us.

The whole process was a journey of about two months.

Shah Rukh Khan

We had worked with Shah Rukh on a commercial for Dish TV almost 10 years ago.

During my meeting with him, I realized that SRK had a very analytical brain.

He has a go-with-the-flow attitude.

He is always busy with his work.

He has to like you, and then it’s easy to work with him.

(At work) He doesn’t communicate much. The less you talk, the better for you.

But I think when SRK is on set, he speaks to the people around him.

(when at work) You are not allowed to take pictures with him.

Amir Khan

Aamir knows more about tattoos than I do!

He goes up to his neck to understand things well.

He knew everything when we were working together – from the things I put on him to the techniques I used – I was surprised how much he knew about my work!

I call him Mr. Encyclopedia, not just Mr. Perfectionist.

He asks you many questions. He asked me questions about the products I was using, the service, the technique…

I haven’t met anyone like Aamir Khan, in terms of multitasking. It is versatile.

Aamir has very high standards and was happy with our work on his look.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is a very nice man.

We worked with him for To consult where he played the villain.

To test the look, we went to his house. After work, he offered us dinner.

Anil Kapoor said he was not a tattoo artist and only did it for the movie.

He had to shave his chest, and it was a tricky situation because we all know Anil Kapoor has a lot of hair.

He was cool throughout the process and even made jokes about it.

Priyanka Chopra

We worked with Priyanka on love is impossible.

Priyanka loves precision.

Everything must be perfect.

She is also very particular about cleanliness.

She was very respectful and generous to us and always asked, “Have you eaten?” ‘Do you agree?’ ‘How was your day?’

Sidharth Malhotra

We had an amazing time with Sidharth. He was very respectful to us.

He doesn’t have temper tantrums, but he doesn’t like tattoos.

He loves bikes and has one too. We were talking about Harley Davidson.

I liked that he wasn’t a tattoo artist, yet he was so respectful to the art.

Anouchka Sharma

Anushka was kind and humble.

She was very calm during the tattoo process but didn’t talk too much.

MS Dhoni

We did an ad for Maxx Oil with Dhoni.

He told us that he was not a tattoo artist and that if it hadn’t been for this publicity, he would never have been tattooed.

He loved our work and was very impressed with the work.

He loves bikes, and the publicity needed him to have a superbike on his arm.

I remember he told me he had a lot of respect for artists because he had seen fights in his own life.

He treats you so normally because he’s so normal and humble himself.