News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood today launched the pilot phase of a new text messaging program, which will serve as an innovative and personalized way for community members to stay connected to the city. Powered by Community, the launch of the city’s new text program is timed to coincide with WeHo Pride Weekend programming. I am thrilled that the City of West Hollywood is beginning to use text messaging as one of the many ways we connect community members to city news and information, said the Mayor of the City of West Hollywood, Sepi Shyne. The new text platform will be very useful for people who want to stay informed. I like the warm and conversational tone of Community and I look forward to seeing how the text platform develops as the city covers new topics of community interest in the months ahead. Anyone can join the text messaging program by sending an SMS Call us at (323) 848-5000. Users can unsubscribe at any time by texting STOP to the number. Details of the text messaging program are provided at www.weho.org/text. This text number does not function as a voice number and is not monitored for questions; West Hollywood City Hall can be reached for voice calls at (323) 848-6400. Service requests can be submitted through the official City of West Hollywood app or through the city’s website by visiting www.weho.org/servicerequest. The pilot phase of the city’s new text messaging program will help the city receive direct feedback to help shape text-based communications that best meet community interests and needs. Over the next few months, the City will be adding functionality to the text tool for an expanded rollout with news, updates and additional information and the City will launch an exuberant outdoor media campaign to help raise awareness of the opt -in. City’s new text messaging program is built on the Community platform, which is currently used by businesses, public figures, sports teams, celebrities and government entities such as President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, the House White, etc. The platform helps users choose the topics they prefer to receive text messages about and will not deliver unrelated advertisements or spam. As the first municipal government using Communitythe City of West Hollywood will have a unique opportunity to help shape a new standard for government text-based communications. The city’s new text messaging program joins an array of ways the city is working to interact with community members, including: The city maintains social media pages on all major platforms and urges community members to follow the city (@wehocity) and turn on notifications for the latest news, updates and information. Visit www.weho.org/socialmedia for details. The city’s text message program adds to many communications efforts that help keep people who live, work and play in West Hollywood informed about city matters, such as citywide direct mail , press releases, materials printed at city and community facilities, and outdoor media campaign materials. placed on street lights, fence locations, digital billboards, bus shelter posters, etc. Community members are advised that the new Community The text messaging program is not an emergency alert/notification tool. The City of West Hollywood and Los Angeles County Sheriffs Station West Hollywood Station provides emergency and community safety alerts/notifications via Nixle, which is used by more than 8,000 public safety agencies. Nixle alerts can include severe weather or traffic information, criminal activity details, missing person alerts, and more. To register, text a West Hollywood zip code to 888777. More information is available at www.nixle.com. Los Angeles County, in addition, provides emergency mass notification text messages through Alert LA County; more information is available at https://ready.lacounty.gov/alerts. For more information about the City of West Hollywood Text Messaging Program, please contact City of West Hollywood Digital Media Manager Jayce Simpson at (323) 848-6402 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

