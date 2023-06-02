Kick off the summer with Gayle King’s top entertainment picks

The World According to Gayle is an Oprah Dailys video series highlighting all things Gayle each month. Our editor shares her favorites of the moment, from hot new albums to fantastic restaurant finds you’ll want to try. Check back each month to see the latest news!

Stop and think about it for a second, it’s officially June, which means half of the year is already over. Can you believe that? All I can say is I’m glad we have six months left in the year to work on our resolutions. There’s so much to look forward to this month, including Pride Month which reminds us all that love should always be celebrated. And to all the dads, we thank you for Father’s Day and every day. At Oprah Daily, we also like to have fun with some of the holidays, like National Best Friends Day, June 8, and National Selfie Day, June 21, so maybe that’s a sign to take some selfies. with your best friend this month?

I’ve got a lot of new releases I’m looking forward to this month: three movies I think you need to see, a long-awaited album, a new drink for kids, and a fashion line that’ll have you blooming forever. summer. Dive into all my picks below.

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

Brooklyn’s favorite spider, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), takes us back to the Spider-Verse for this sequel which, dare I say, might even be better than the first. Following his last adventure, Miles straddles being a misunderstood crime-fighting super-teenager while finding his place among Spiders from other universes, like Miguel O’Hara, who is voiced by Oscar Isaac, Spider-Punk, voiced by Daniel Kaluuya, and Spider-Woman, voiced by Issa Rae. Yet when all the spiders clash over how to beat a new villain, he’s forced to stand alone and redefine what it means to be a hero. This movie is full of twists and lots of jokes. It’s fast and exciting, and it ends on a hell of a cliffhanger. My prediction is that you’ll see way more Miles, and if you’re curious what that might be, stick around for the credits! See it in theaters June 2.

Kelly Clarkson Chemistry

It’s been a few years since we’ve received a Kelly Clarkson album, but Chemistry worth the wait. A lot has changed in Kelly’s life over those years, including a divorce, which makes me realize that it’s not a fun club to join. Yet she takes a lot of the emotions that flow from it and creates something beautiful. I listened to a preview of the album, and it is moving, angry, sad, and puts all the emotions into words that I wish I had. In one song, I Hate Love, she describes how sometimes we cling to the good. Additionally, the song features a surprise guest: Steve Martin on banjo! Listen for yourself when the album comes out June 23.

No strong emotions

Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie No strong emotions, where she stars and produces, is almost there. She plays Maddie, a woman who finds an unlikely solution to her money troubles: Shell is paid to date (and seduce) eccentric high school student Percy. She is hired by her helicopter parents, who want Percy to finally come out of his shell. Jennifer said when she read the script, she died laughing. You can catch this steamy new comedy on June 23rd.

Hanifa spring collection

Back in January, I wore this really cute (and, I thought, quirky) white and turquoise long-sleeved ribbed bodycon dress from Hanifa on CBS Matinees, and i couldn’t help but laugh when i watched this segment of the Sherri Shepherd talk show where she jokes about wearing the same! And no it’s not an episode of B*tch Stole My Look cause we both wore it well that’s exactly why I love Hanifait looks good on everyone. Anifa Mvuemba just released her new spring-summer collection, and it’s really fantastic. Anifa, founder, designer and CEO of Hanifa, says collection is a journey of fulfillment and is the reflection of rare flowers. You can thrive in all these fabulous clothes by shopping online now.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate

I have seen each of the films of the IndianaJones deductible, so I had to include the last and last installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, in the range of versions that fascinate me. Harrison Ford is back as his favorite daredevil archaeologist, and at 80 he’s reprising his iconic role in a new adventure, mostly set in 1969. You remember when Oprah and I went to Petra earlier? This year ? Our guide took us to the Treasury and showed us where this famous scene from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was, where the rock comes out. We actually saw that just by throwing that in there. IndianaJonesThe latest film hits theaters on June 30.

Enjoy Nutrition

You all know that I love our forever first lady is Michelle Obama also known as Mrs. Obama to us. So you might remember when she started Lets Move! campaign for the White House. Now it’s a new co-founder of PLEZi Nutrition. It’s a new endeavor to help raise a generation of healthier children. His team came out with a new drink for kids which contains 75% less sugar than leading fruit juices and comes in four flavors. This is a good thing. I ordered some for my favorite grandson, Luca, and then my favorite daughter, Kirby, pointed out that it was specifically for ages 6 and up. So Luca still has a few more years before he can try, and I can’t wait to be there.

Give me your news! Let me know what you think of my list in the comments below. And what should I expect next month?