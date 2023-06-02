JoJo Siwa to Receive Future of Hollywood Award at Hollywood Museum – Billboard





JoJo Siwa, Lorna Luft and daytime theater star Kevin Spirtas will be honored June 8 at the Hollywood Museum’s 10th Annual ‘REAL to REEL: Representations and Perceptions of LGBTQ+ in Hollywood’ exhibit. Siwa, 20, is set to receive the Future of Hollywood award from presenter Raven-Symoné. Siwa appeared for two seasons (2015-16) on dance moms with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa. She has placed three albums or EPs on BillboardTable of children’s albums from . She posts daily videos of her daily life on her popular YouTube channel, “Its JoJo Siwa”. She received four awards at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards from 2017 to 2020 and was included in Time‘s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2000. Luft, 70, daughter of Judy Garland and her third husband, producer Sid Luft, will receive the Judy Garland Legacy Award. The award will be presented by five-time Grammy nominee and Great American Songbook ambassador Michael Feinstein. Rufus Wainwright, whose 2007 tribute to Garland, Rufus does Judy at Carnegie Hallwhich received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, is also expected to attend. Spirtas, 60, will receive the Trailblazer Award from presenter Dee Wallace, who is best known for her role in the 1982 blockbuster AND the extra-terrestrial. Reverend Steve Pieters, a longtime AIDS survivor who was portrayed in the 2021 film Tammy Faye’s eyeswill be a special guest. The Hollywood Museum’s REAL to REEL exhibit tells the story of the milestones and influence that LBGTQ characters and storylines have had in Hollywood, from early stereotypes to modern portrayals. “The museum welcomes the opportunity to create and present this important exhibit, sharing with the public the artistic expression and extraordinary meaning of LGBTQ+ culture and its effect and impact on the world through the entertainment,” Donelle Dadigan, founder and president of The Hollywood Museum, said in a statement. The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. The museum is located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave, just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Red carpet arrivals on June 8 are at 6:30 p.m. The presentation starts at 7:30 p.m. The exhibition opens to the public the following day. The opening hours of the museum are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

