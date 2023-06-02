Sergio Caldern dead: ‘Men in Black’ actor was 77





Sergio Calderón, a longtime actor who appeared in films such as ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’ and ‘Men in Black’, died Wednesday of pneumonia. He was 77 years old. Calderón’s representative, Julie Smith, confirmed his death at the LA Times THURSDAY. Calderón appeared in the 1997 film “Men in Black”, where he played the floating head on a pole carried by an alien that Tommy Lee Jones’ Agent K reveals, earning him the nickname “Head on a Stick”. Calderón was born in Mexico, where he attended the Instituto Andrés Soler of the Asociación Nacional de Actores. While working as an English teacher, he broke into the film industry with a role in “The Bridge in the Jungle” which starred John Huston. In “Under the Volcano”, directed by Huston, he played one of the murderers. He would then go on to appear in other projects such as “Old Gringo”, “Erendira”, “Players”, Ron Howard’s “The Missing”, “High Risk”, “The A-Team” and “The Ruins”. His most recent credit came in the series “The Resort”, where he played a detective in 2022. Calderón received his Screen Actors Guild card for his performance in “The In-Laws” and later moved to Los Angeles. He also played the villainous Pirate Lord Eduardo Villanueva in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’. “Fly high my KING, My LIGHT, My Rock, My Best Friend, BEST DAD, BEST GRANDFATHER, MY STRENGTH, MY INSPIRATION…and MY MENTOR,” Calderón’s son Patrick said in an Instagram post. . “YOU MADE ME INTO THE MAN THAT I AM.. YOU ARE AT PEACE and in the best COMPANY.” Calderón is survived by his wife; Karen Dakin, her children; Patrick Calderón-Dakin and Johanna Calderón-Dakin, and his three grandchildren; Krishnaavi, Emiliano and Victoria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/news/sergio-calderon-dead-men-in-black-head-on-a-stick-1235630988/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos