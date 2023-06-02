Interview with Hannah Waddingham – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for “So Long, Farewell,” the season three finale of Ted Lasso.]

For the record, Hannah Waddingham does not know if Ted Lasso is definitely over either.

“I really don’t know,” Waddingham said. The Hollywood Reporter after the start of the third season finale of the hit Apple TV+, playing much like a series finale. “That’s what’s kind of annoying about it, because I’m not ready to say goodbye to Rebecca, or any of them.”

Co-creators and executive producers Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence have said on several occasions that they envision a three-season arc for Sudeikis’ main character, an American football coach hired to lead the club from English football AFC Richmond at the request of team owner Rebecca Welton (Waddingham). The finale ends with Ted returning to the United States to be closer to his son and ex-wife, but also leaves openings to continue the story in London.

Waddingham spoke with THR about watching the finale with her castmates, Rebecca’s three-season journey, and her romantic endgame on the show.

How are you handling things now that the last episode is out?

I guess because we shot it a while ago now, and Brett Goldstein and I were saying while we were both already in mourning while we were shooting. So, I feel like it’s been a long time. But then the season seems to have gone by very quickly. We all got together last night to watch it together. And there were a lot of snotty, heavy breaths.

Jason and Brendan and the producers said that was the end of the story they intended to tell. But watching it really felt like the end of the line and then seeing you tweet about your last day as Greyhound Tuesday and photos from assemblies being dismantled – this looks like the actual ending.

I really do not know. That’s what’s kind of annoying about it, because I’m not ready to say goodbye to Rebecca, or any of them. But also, I’m pretty glad I didn’t, because I think it would have made us all play this season, and certainly the season finale, differently. I think we should take it seriously and honor it.

It seems that if the powers that be all come together and decide to do more, there would be a few natural paths to follow – either with manager Roy [Goldstein] and Richmond take a step forward in the Champions League; or with Keeley’s [Juno Temple] initially launching a women’s club under the Richmond banner. If they came to you and said, “We have these ideas,” would you be back?

We would all be fools not to take advantage of it. I don’t think any of us are ready to say goodbye to this world, because this world has been so happy for all of us, on and off screen. But I think there’s a danger in thinking about it even now, just in case it doesn’t happen.

The flash-forward montage near the end of the finale ends with Ted waking up from a nap during his flight. Could this be interpreted as dreaming of some or all of these times?

No, no, I hadn’t thought of all that. But I love that that’s where you went.

AppleTV+

While filming the episode of Amsterdam, did you have the slightest idea that you would finally find the character of Matteo van der Grijn?

Yes, I did – which is pretty unusual, because pretty much throughout this three-season job, I didn’t even know how Jason wanted me to do the Rebecca Power Pose. I remember going up to him and saying, “Okay. It says “Rebecca Power Pose”. What [does that entail]And he was like, “I don’t know.” And I went, “No, no, you can’t do that. Do you want it to be funny? Do you want it to be aggressive? you want it to be expressed? And he was stroking his mustache and saying, “I don’t know. It’s always been like this, which is extremely flattering too, but very frustrating the moment it happens because you don’t gave no answer at all. So for me to know that the Dutchman would be his endgame for that was kind of nice. It meant that when Matteo van der Grijn and I met I was [winks], “Hi you.” And luckily, we had immediate chemistry and a great time together. Because we first met when I was doing the scene walking along the canal with the phone, but he was already on the houseboat. So I [waved], and he was like, “Yes, me.” And I was like “Hi”. We literally met just before doing the scene, because they had already set it up across the canal. Thank god it worked. Because otherwise, it would have been a bit awkward if there hadn’t been any chemistry.

Could you reflect on Rebecca’s character arc throughout the series? She starts out as what could have been a villain, someone trying to tank the team to spite her ex-husband.

I feel like me and the writers — and especially myself and Jason — have nurtured and held his hand a lot through a process that I take very seriously as a middle-aged person. Wanting to represent this confusion and abandonment of anyone going through this, anyone who has had the rug pulled out from under them and no longer knows where they are. It was my main thing. I always said to Jason, I don’t want it to be just for women. I want this to be for anyone who finds themselves decoupled. The fact that she is bitter is because she feels such sadness. The thing I was most vocal about early on, even though I barely knew Jason, was that I wanted people to understand very quickly why she has that bite in her. I don’t want her to just be the ice queen. I want people to say very quickly, “Poor love. I know that feeling or I know someone who’s in it at that time. The fact that she went through such a learning curve of how to let her sunshine in was one thing for me to open her up and let the light in again.

Even during this season, she really starts tugging at Rupert’s throat, but by the end, he’s almost an afterthought for her.

There is a difference there. She wants to fuck him, but it’s not in a broken way anymore. It’s just like “You’re a bit of an asshole”. “Actually, I run your club better than you.” So it’s a bit of a [middle finger to him] rather than [what it was before].

Did you talk with the writers about what Rebecca might have talked about with Bex (Keeley Hazell) and Mrs. Kakes (Rosie Lou) at the end of episode 11? Obviously, they were kind of looking for advice on whether to go public with the allegations against Rupert (Anthony Head).

It was very obvious to me, and I don’t think it needed more. I was talking to someone about it, and they were saying they thought it was going to be some kind of #MeToo segment on the show. I said I don’t think it’s necessary, because Rebecca is at peace with who she is. And when she opened that door, I made a very concerted effort not to look conspiratorial with them, but just to have a passive, elegant smile of acceptance that, you know, now he has you too; Come in. For Rebecca, it was nothing more than solidarity and a glass of wine. If they choose to go talk to the newspapers. It’s not his style anymore. She doesn’t need it, but she would be there as an ear and an affirmation for them.

It also seemed like Rebecca had come to like Bex a bit over time.

I think she figured it out [Bex] is quite fiery, and I think she had already realized that she was just as much of a victim as Rebecca. And that she would never suggest that Bex was a person and a good egg.

I’m curious what your reaction was when you first read the opening scene of the finale, when Ted comes down the stairs in the morning in your house.

I thought, Jason, you’re such a motherfucker [laughs]. They’re all adamant that the three-season arc already existed and was fixed before we even shot anything, so I don’t think it was added to liquidate those “TedBecca” shippers. I think it was purely to titillate, and I thought it was great. And then adding Coach Beard [Hunt]. There should be an acting exercise called “owning the G-string”. I turned to him last night, and I was like, really good underwear job, my friend.

How would you describe the relationship between Rebecca and Ted? It’s not just the owner and the trainer, it’s not like a brother-sister relationship. Is it just a very good friendship in the end?

I think they are real companions, they can finish each other’s sentences, they can talk without talking. It is just what it is – strong and unbreakable. And it does not need to be defined. We all naturally – I do too – we all naturally want to put relationships in boxes. And I love that Ted and Rebecca got a little confused and I guess they irritated and confused people just as much, because it’s so strong. And I’m just thrilled that Jason and I were able to convey that together.

What was the atmosphere like on set at the end of filming?

I didn’t leave any of that out, because I find it quite difficult to be on camera if I’m feeling things myself, like me. I was just like, “Work, work, plow, plow, serve her, serve her.” And then that last day, I was like, “I still don’t think this is the end.” This is how I think I should go about it. It changed the life of all of us.