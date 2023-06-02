The North West Daily | David Brown learns lessons from Northwestern in Jury Duty

“Legal Department” captured the hearts and minds of the world this spring. A new comedy show, it follows a court case through the eyes of a juror who thinks it’s all real – but everyone’s an actor.

David Brown (Communication ’16) plays Todd, a socially awkward inventor who strikes up a friendship with non-actor juror, Ronald Gladden, over the course of the series.

The Daily sat down with Brown to discuss “Jury Duty,” his career and his time at Northwestern.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: How did you come to do “Jury Duty”?

David Brown: (The first audition) was a series of prompts. They said, “It’s the basis of a character; improvise for a minute on these themes. I did a lot of improv at Northwestern and Chicago, so it was fun to be a part of (the audition), which usually isn’t. And then the encore for the show was a fake in-person chat group where half the people were actors, and half the people thought it was a real chat group. (For the actors), they gave us a secret prompt that said, “At some point during the group chat, do X thing.” I had never done anything remotely like this before, and this was the first time I understood what the series would be like.

The Daily: What drew you to projects like “Jury Duty”?

Brown: After graduating from Northwestern, I went on a show called “Helltrap Nightmare” in Chicago. There were a lot of other people from Northwestern, including Sarah Sherman, who is now on Saturday Night Live. It was a monthly variety show. It involved meat and other grotesque stuff and noisy music.

I think it was a good way for me to understand that I was drawn to the extreme stuff of comedy. It opened my mind a lot. So maybe it was a basis for doing “Jury Duty” and being attracted to extreme and different things.

The Daily: What is your experience with long-form improvisation and how did you use it in the show?

Brown: At Northwestern, I did (The) Titanic (Players), which is a long-form improvisation. I did (Northwestern Sketch Television), and I was in a band called the Panini Players, which is commedia dell’arte. It was all really helpful. Commedia dell’arte, in particular, is built around core characters that have a very specific physicality. It was really helpful for Todd. Long-form improvisation was definitely the basis of the whole show.

The Daily: What are your favorite moments from the show?

Brown: I think based on the long form and listening and paying availability, we were in character, just living with Ronald the whole time. We were probably more in character off-camera than on, and that time we all spent together really paid off in building story beats. There’s a point in the show where I get a makeover and go to the mall to buy some clothes, and it wasn’t a scripted thing. It came naturally because we just had time to kill and we thought, “Maybe we could come up with enough elements for Ronald to suggest it as his own idea, and then we can lean into it for me. get wild clothes.”

The Daily: How do you think this show achieved such popularity with the general public?

Brown: After filming it, I didn’t know if the show would ever come out because it’s just a hard thing to deal with trying to set up. I think the show’s breakthrough goes to Ronald. He is truly a genuine and kind person. It’s really palpable that he cares about others and wants to listen to them. Like with my character in particular, he always wanted to make sure I felt included and comfortable.

The Daily: Seven years later, what advice do you have for current NU students?

Brown: It might be specifically for people looking to do their own thing or have an itchy itch, but whatever that medium I’d say it’s definitely going to be rare to find that you’re in a place with so many people Really Brilliant is looking to do the exact same thing you are – with a bunch of really expensive stuff that’s hard to find for free.

Any instinct you have to create your own stuff, I would say, do it. If it’s terrible, it’s fine. Most things I’ve ever done have been horrible. But you have to do it to understand how to do good things.

E-mail: [email protected]

