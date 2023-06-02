Bollywood star Akshay Kumars athleisure brand Force IX opens first store in Bangalore





In A blaze of style and confidence, Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar steps forward by launching the highly anticipated Force IX boutique in Bangalore. Fresh off the heels of their flagship Mumbai triumph, this 1,400 square foot store, nestled in the heart of the vibrant Phoenix Market City mall in Whitefield, pays homage to our nation’s strengths. With an industrial feel and rugged charm, the stores’ deliberate design exudes a raw yet refined aesthetic. The entrance gives the illusion of an army bunker displaying rustic elements interwoven with chic accents. As a tribute to Akshay Kumar’s unwavering commitment to fitness, store walls feature full-fledged climbing holds, providing an invigorating backdrop for customers to test their mettle. Standout accessories like the nut and bolt racks, which are convertible and adaptable, embody the brand’s philosophy of durability, versatility and constant evolution. Drawing inspiration from the sacred hue found in the Indies Ashoka Chakrathe blue-coated boutique emanates a vibrant spirituality, representing truth, virtue and nations’ unwavering march toward progress. The center of the store is adorned with the coordinates of India and below is an inverted submarine type structure which displays many sets from the labels current collection and between them are antiques such as a sundial, a compass and photos of the first recruiters of the Indian Armed Forces. As we walked around the store, we found ourselves in the locker rooms littered with gymnastic rings of the Bollywood actors’ gymnasium. Currently, the store offers a range of t-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, polo shirts, jeans, chinos, joggers, shorts and sleepwear. Accessorize your ensemble with a curated collection of caps, belts, travel essentials, shoes and watches. Each of these pieces has elements like a saitik patra, a trio of lines that represent India’s three types of armed forces, and detachable velcro emblems to appeal to Gen Z. The current collection is aimed at men and to women, but later this year the brand will launch a new collection for fall and winter. 1,299 and up. At Whitefield.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indulgexpress.com/fashion/new-launches/2023/jun/02/bollywood-star-akshay-kumars-athleisure-brand-force-ix-opens-its-first-store-in-bengaluru-49552.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos