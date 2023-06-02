City seeks public input on revitalization of Granville Entertainment District





What would you like to see added and improved to the Granville Entertainment District (GED) to make it livelier and safer day and night? The City of Vancouver has launched the initial public consultation process for the Granville Street Development Program, which aims to implement policies and strategies that will effectively revitalize the strip and renew it as an entertainment destination for residents and visitors. Vancouver City Council approved the city staff’s 18-month planning process for the revitalization plan earlier this year, along with other guidelines to increase the use of hotels on the strip and explore the possibility to prohibit all vehicles, including buses, on the roadway to create a pedestrian-only zone. We were excited to take this next step towards a fully revitalized Granville Entertainment District. The planning work that begins today will set the stage for a safe, fun and vibrant Granville Street for generations to come,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement. Royce Chwin, President and CEO of Destination Vancouver, added: Vancouver is in demand. Bringing Granville Street back to center stage as a vibrant cultural, entertainment and retail center has endless potential to attract locals and visitors to the area and restore the luster the heart of the city has lost. It was once a vibrant destination and should be one again. City staff also noted that additional residential uses will not be permitted, given conflicts with entertainment uses and events, particularly with the excessive noise and sound that can be expected from a neighborhood. Entertainment. Over time, the intention is to remove existing residential uses through redevelopment to intensify commercial uses. The area plan planning process spans five blocks of Granville Street between Robson and Drake streets. The Granville Strip has traditionally been a nightlife destination, but the goal now is to expand it into a 24-hour destination for all ages, introducing new uses for offices, hotels, retail and retail and restaurants that bring new life to the area during the daytime, while expanding the range of nightlife uses beyond nightclubs, pubs and bars. To create a strict 24/7 active, there could be new opportunities for building signage and lighting, such as neon and LED signs. The planning process will also explore potential ways to improve public spaces on Granville Street for pedestrians and events. “The Granville Street development program is a vital chance to revive and restore the heart of Vancouver’s entertainment district,” said Jane Talbot, President and CEO of Downtown Van, the local association of improving business in the region. “Through collaboration with residents and stakeholders, we will create a new vision for Granville Street that addresses pressing challenges while preserving its distinctive character. Together, we will ensure that Granville Street remains a vibrant, safe and inclusive destination, offering diverse entertainment, dining, tourism and business opportunities. THE online survey because this first public consultation is open until June 30, 2023. After additional rounds of public consultation on the future draft zone plan, the strategy will be presented to the city council at the end of 2024 for approval. The Granville Street development program was triggered by the rezoning application for the mixed-use redevelopment of 800 Granville Street, which is being considered concurrently with the development process for the area. In addition, the city is also considering major upgrades to the Orpheum Theatre, both inside and out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/granville-street-planning-program-entertainment-district-vancouver The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos