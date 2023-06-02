Hollywood writers say this strike won’t end like 2008

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has sent a clear message to Hollywood producers that their attempts to divide and conquer among the various industry guilds will not work.

The claim came in an email sent to WGA members today, as reported by Deadline . In the email, WGA leaders say the month-old writers’ strike won’t end with the Directors Guild of America (DGA) reaching a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and basically forcing the WGA to accept it. as well as fundamentally how the historic 2007-08 strike ended.

The AMPTP remains faithful to its strategy. They pretended they couldn’t negotiate with the WGA in May because of negotiations with the DGA. It’s a lie, the WGA said in its email. It’s a choice they made in hopes of bringing the divide-and-conquer strategy to life. The essence of the strategy is to make deals with some unions and tell the others that’s all there is. It’s gaslighting, and it only works if the unions are divided.

To break it all down: the WGA went on strike from May 1 , pausing writing duties in Hollywood as they continue to push for a fairer contract with producers and studios. Among its demands is a compensation structure that better suits the streaming TV landscape, including higher residuals, minimum writers’ room sizes, and protections from artificial intelligence technology. .

The Directors Guild of America, meanwhile, is also currently negotiating with the AMPTP for its own contract, which expires June 30, the same day the contract for SAG-AFTRA, which represents the actors, expires. SAG AFTRA the board had previously requested strike authorization vote that would grant them the possibility of a work stoppage if they did not reach an agreement before negotiations which should begin for them in a few days.

In relation to the 2008 strike, the DGA had an agreement with the studios on internet compensation (the world of streaming was still extremely new at that time) which basically set the model for screenwriters and producers reopen talks. . But as Hollywood’s various unions made several statements of solidarity as the writers’ strike raged on, the WGA argues that it won’t happen again.

“The essence of the strategy is to make deals with some unions and tell the others that’s all there is. It’s gaslighting.

The AMPTP has implemented a strategy designed to be a repeat of 2007/08, today’s email said. Divide and conquer. Withhold an agreement with the DGA until the expiration date of the WGA contract so that in the event of a writers’ strike, the AMPTP can force a DGA model on the WGA. Even better if they could make a deal with SAG-AFTRA as well. They would then claim that the writers were unreasonable.

This strategy, however, depends on divided unions, he added. This year is different.

The WGA and DGA recently came together to jointly denounce Max’s lack of credit specifics, an issue that arose when HBO Max became its newly rebranded consolidation of Warner Bros. streaming services. After a forceful joint statement from both guilds, Max said he would be back to list writers, directors and producers under their respective roles instead of lumping them all into the generic category of creators.

The WGA also released a statement yesterday urging studios to strike a fair deal with directors, as reported. Variety .

The DGA has always been much less willing to strike than the WGA in fact, they only had one strike in 1987, and it only lasted three hours. But, as the directors are largely fighting for better terms on the tailings, the general atmosphere is that a strike should not be ruled out, and a united front would certainly put more pressure on the AMPTP.

To learn more about the writers’ strike, see the list of productions that have been interrupted due to the work stoppage And our analysis of one of the key issues of strikes: mini-rooms .