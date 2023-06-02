EXO’s Baekhyun, Xiumin, And Chen To End SM Contracts

SM Entertainment is facing yet another legal crisis, this time with its own artists.

EXO boy group members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen informed SM Entertainment on Thursday that they were terminating their contracts with the agency due to mistreatment and unfair contract terms, while the agency claimed that it was part of a “plan from an outside party” to shake up the company which just wrapped up a muddy battle over its management earlier this year.

According to the three EXO members, SM Entertainment refused to provide documents on how EXO members received their payment since their debut, even after the singers requested these documents seven times.

The three members were also part of EXO-CBX, a three-member subunit of boy band EXO, which released music from 2016 to 2019.

“It is an artist’s most fundamental right to demand clear and accurate proof of how payment was made, and SM Entertainment is obligated to abide by the law,” said Lee Jae-hak, l attorney for the artists of the Lin law firm. “But SM Entertainment maintains that this data cannot be shared.”

Lee noted that the agency also offers singers contracts of 12 to 13 years, which is longer than the government-recommended standard 7-year contract.

A standard contract is usually based on seven years, and an artist has the right to terminate the contract if it exceeds the 7-year threshold.

SM Entertainment drafted contracts for 12 to 13 years and then forced artists to sign extensions, resulting in 17 or 18 years of unfair contracts, the lawyer said. “The artists have asked very strongly for the payment data […] but resorted to demanding a termination of contracts from Thursday over the company’s refusal to do so.

However, SM Entertainment denied all the allegations, saying that it provides all related information and more to its artists every month, whenever artists request it.

Long-term contracts were also signed equally by each artist, “in a situation where renewals were in no way forced”, and were approved by the Supreme Court.

The agency argued that the members were lured by an outside force that provided them with incorrect legal information to sign them with another agency during times of turmoil for K-pop society.

SM Entertainment was embroiled in a messy two-month battle in February and March between its executives and its founder, who each sided with different companies to become the agency’s largest shareholder. The leaders of Kakao and SM ultimately won, but a deep scar was left in the founder’s eviction process.

As we tried to concentrate our power to make a fresh start, we confirmed an absurd outside force that told our artists that it was okay to ignore their exclusive contracts with our company and sign another one. with them, the agency said in a statement.

Their attempts to lure artists with poisonous words, without real interest for the artists, to make them sign double contracts, are illegal.

SM Entertainment did not point to any names. But a media report revealed that Big Planet Made, an agency signed with girl group Viviz, singer Ren and others received a notification letter from SM Entertainment because rapper and producer MC Mong, who according to SM Entertainment, was a director of Big Planet Made, met with the three EXO members and tried to convince them to join the company.

Big Planet Made denied the report saying, We have never met the artists mentioned in the reports, nor have we discussed contracts.

MC Mong is not a director of the company and holds no position with it, Big Planet Made said in a statement. It is true that we received a letter from SM, but we are very sorry [SM Entertainment] implicating us while we have no part in their internal situation. If they pursue their claim, we will take firm legal action.

EXO is a nine-member boy band that debuted in 2012 under SM Entertainment and is one of the most popular third-generation K-pop boy bands, well known for songs such as “Growl” (2013), “Overdose” (2014), “Call Me Baby” (2015) and “Monster” (2016).

The group recently released the Japanese single Bird and held a reunion in April, marking the first time in four years that the members have reunited after their mandatory military service. Member Kai started his service earlier this month.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]