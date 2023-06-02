Death of Sergio Caldern: the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” was 77 years old

Sergio Caldern, the Mexican actor whose decades-long career included dueling Johnny Depps Jack Sparrow in the third Pirates of the Caribbean and serving as alien aliens disguising a head on a stick in Men in Black, has died.

Julie Smith, the cast’s rep, confirmed to The Times that Caldern died in a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday morning surrounded by his family after suffering a bout of pneumonia. He was 77 years old.

In a Thursday afternoon phone interview with The Times, Caldern’s daughter, Johanna Caldern-Dakin, opened up about his life as an actor, husband, father and grandfather.

You have no idea what a great father he was, she said. He was just someone who gave everything to his children. He was born to do two things in life. One had to be an actor, the other a dad.

The actors’ son, Patrick Caldern, mourned his father in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday.

Fly high my KING, My LIGHT, My Rock, My Best Friend, BEST DAD, BEST GRANDFATHER, MY STRENGTH, MY INSPIRATION… and MY MENTOR, he wrote in his caption, translated from Spanish to English. YOU HAVE FORMED ME INTO THE MAN THAT I AM.. YOU ARE AT PEACE and in the best COMPANY.

Born in a tropical village in Mexico on July 21, 1945, Caldern began his performing career at the age of 10 when he moved to Mexico City. The actor, who started out with poetry readings, stubbornly decided he wanted to pursue TV and film despite critics telling him he wasn’t handsome enough for the screen, he said. told The Times in May.

Caldern’s first professional acting role was 1970’s The Bridge in the Jungle, which starred Hollywood legend John Huston and was filmed in the rainforests of Chiapas, Mexico. Caldern was working as an English teacher at the time, which helped him perform in English.

In the 70s he also appeared in the films The Heist, La India and Players. After receiving his Screen Actors Guild card for his role in the 1979 Hollywood comedy The In-Laws, Caldern moved to Los Angeles.

Throughout his career, Caldern has played various characters, including a manager, a truck driver, and a policeman. However, in his most memorable role, Caldern is just a head on a stick.

Sergio Caldern began his performing career at the age of 10 when he moved to Mexico City. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

In the years 1997 men in black, Calderns Jose is one of a handful of immigrants arrested by Border Patrol. It’s immediately clear that something is wrong with Jose when all he does is nod and laugh in response to Agent K’s (Tommy Lee Jones) questions. Agent K brings a knife to Jose’s outerwear to expose an alien carrying Caldern’s head on a small pole.

A handful of roles later, Caldern found himself in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Pirate Lord Eduardo Villanueva in the 2007 follow-up, At Worlds End. He also voiced the character in the accompanying video game.

I love playing those kinds of characters, because people really hate me,” he told the Los Angeles Times. They tell me on the street how much they hate me. But for me, it’s my success. Because that means I was able to convince people with what I did.

Sergio Calderon recently starred in the TV series The Resort and in the movie The Seven Faces of Jane. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

In addition to his film roles, Caldern has appeared in several television projects, including The A-Team, Have You Seen My Son, Better Things, and the Peacock series The Resort, in which he portrays a corrupt policeman. Her most recent film credit was The Seven Faces of Jane.

If I can make them cry and make them laugh, then maybe I’m a good actor, he said.

Caldern-Dakin said his father had this childlike sweetness about him, despite his tough exterior. He sang Mexican songs to his children, recited poems, made chicken broth for his sick relatives and soothed his infant granddaughter by bouncing her on her big belly.

He was just a good man, she added.

Caldern is survived by his wife, Karen Dakin, his children Johanna and Patrick, his son-in-law Raaj S. Jadaun and his grandchildren Emiliano Caldern Santos, Victoria Caldern Santos and Krishnaavi S. Jadaun.