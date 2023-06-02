Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson back for new ‘Fast and Furious’ movie – The Hollywood Reporter
After the surprise teaser at the end of x fastUniversal formalizes: Dwayne Johnson is back for another Fast and Furious movie.
Johnson will star in an untitled Fast project, Universal and Johnson announced Thursday. Fast mainstay Chris Morgan penned the script. The return is a major turnaround for the star, who had repeatedly insisted he was done with the action franchise after clashing with Fast headlining Vin Diesel.
The new project also marks a return for Morgan, who has been absent F9 And x fast but wrote six of the main franchise films as well as the 2019 spinoffs, Fast & Furious Gifts: Hobbs & Shawwhich starred Johnson and Jason Statham.
Johnson will also produce this Fast project with his Seven Bucks Productions partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Interestingly, joining Johnson on the producer roster is Fast star and steward Diesel, who will produce with Samantha Vincent through their company One Race. (The producers clearly take the franchise’s “family” theme to heart, since Dany Garcia is Johnson’s ex-wife, while Hiram Garcia is Dany’s brother and Johnson’s ex-brother-in-law. Samantha Vincent is Diesel’s sister.)
Also producing are Morgan for his Chris Morgan Productions, Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films and Neal Moritz for Original Film.
This new film is not a spin-off à la Hobbs & Shawnor is it a Quick 11 Or Fast 12. On the contrary, according to sources, the film will act as a transitional chapter between x fast And Quick 11 – more than one X.5 fast, If you want. He is expected to play other Fast actors too.
But fans shouldn’t get too excited about an on-screen reunion between Johnson and Diesel just yet. Sources also say that Diesel is not expected to star in this side chapter, although nothing is ruled out for future projects.
Essentially, the two feuding megastars have found a way to reunite behind the screen, but not on the screen, to bring Johnson back to the screen Fast candor but without sending it back to Diesel’s family dinners.
Johnson and Diesel clashed on set in 2016 Fate of the Furious, prompting Johnson to go public with his displeasure on Instagram, calling it an anonymous male co-star. Over the years, he has repeatedly stated in the press that he will not return to the main franchise. “I wish them good luck Quick 9. And I wish them good luck for Quick 10 And Quick 11 and the rest of fast furious the movies they make that will be without me,” Johnson said. The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.
Months later, Diesel makes a public call for Johnson to return x fast. Again, Johnson said in the press that he would not be returning, telling CNN there was “no chance” he would return after he privately told Diesel before the public opening of the co-star. “I also spoke privately with my partners at Universal, who were all very supportive in understanding the issue,” Johnson said.
However, after x fast was over, Johnson was convinced to return for a cameo. “We reached out to Dwayne and his team and said, ‘Just come watch the movie. First you have to like the movie. So he came to see the movie and really loved it, and then we started talking. x fast the filmmaker Louis Leterrier told THR last month.
But in a social media post on Thursday, Johnson said the family was back together.
“Last summer, Vin and I put all the past behind us. We will lead with brotherhood and determination – and always care for the franchise, the characters and the FANS we love,” Johnson wrote.
The new film allows Universal to extend the life of a franchise that now spans over two decades, one that was meant to end. Over the course of 10 films, the franchise has grossed over $7 billion at the worldwide box office. The last episode, x fastopened No. 1 worldwide earlier in May with $320 million in revenue and became the second-biggest global opening of 2023. It broke the $500 million mark in its second weekend.
Johnson is replaced by WME and Gang Tyre.
Aaron Couch contributed to this story.
