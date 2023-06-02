Entertainment personality trial: Witness questioned over plaintiffs’ mother’s demand for money





A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner

An associate of an entertainment figure facing 25 rape, sexual assault and drug charges was asked if he overheard the complainant’s mother trying to get money from the accused. The associate was giving evidence today in the trial of the entertainment personality, who cannot be identified because he has name deletion, at the Rotorua High Court. The Crown alleges that the man, on occasion, used illegal drugs and raped or sexually assaulted some of the nine women. It is the defense that the man was popular and successful and that he did not need to drug and booze women to have sex with him. The trial has been going on for three weeks and is scheduled for six weeks. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Defense attorney Ron Mansfield KC cross-examined the business associate on allegations of a teenage girl who claims the defendant indecently assaulted her at the associates’ house while they were drinking. The jury has already heard evidence from the teenager and her mother who say the defendant visited their home on another occasion after the alleged incident and knocked on doors and windows around 4am at adolescent research. The associate today agreed with Mansfield that the defendant was financially successful and people knew about it. The business associate said that after the incident in which the teenager said the defendant assaulted her indecently, she and her mother were back at his house while the defendant and their friends were having a drink. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. He said the girl’s mother and the accused went out to share a cigarette and talk. Mansfield asked the associate if he overheard the mother telling the defendant that they just wanted some cash. The associate said it was his hunch from the conversation they were having. He admitted he knew the accused had previously had sex with the teenager. Mansfield also asked the business associate if he knew the defendant had a sexual relationship with another woman – not the teenager – who was not his wife. He said yes and that they would kiss, cuddle, hold hands and be in love. He said the defendant talked to him about leaving his wife for the other woman he was having an affair with, and the associate discouraged him. The wife of the defendants was present in court today, seated in the public gallery behind her husband. She testified during the second week of the trial and said she knew her husband had casual sex with other women but was ok as long as he didn’t establish a relationship with them. The trial is before Judge Layne Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men. Crown Attorney Anna Pollett appears for the Crown. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

