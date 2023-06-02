Tupac gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week for real this time





LOS ANGELES Next week, all eyes will be on a new Hollywood Walk of Fame star for hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the rappers’ posthumous honor in a press release shared with the LA Times on Wednesday. Shakur will finally get his star on June 7, more than a week away from what would have been his 52nd birthday on June 16. Shakur, who will receive the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame, was a New York-born rapper whose work heavily influenced the world of hip-hop, particularly the West Coast scene. LA radio legend Big Boy will host the ceremony, and director Allen Hughes and writer Jamal Joseph will be guest speakers, according to the statement. Sekyiwa Set Shakur, Tupac’s sister, will accept the honor on his behalf. Tupac hit the rap scene in 1991 with his debut album, 2Pacalypse Now. Known for his songs Hit Em Up, California Love and All Eyez on Me, he died on September 13, 1996 after being shot four times in Las Vegas. He was 25 years old. Shakur was originally scheduled to receive the posthumous Hollywood honor in 2014, although a ceremony date was never set in stone, Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez told the LA Times on Wednesday. This iconic artist continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come, Martinez said in the statement. Surely, as the owner of Los Angeles, the Tupacs star will be added to the list of most visited stars. Shakur, also known as 2Pac and Makaveli, will be the latest rapper to receive a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame. In August, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored slain rapper Nipsey Hussle with its star on what would have been his 37th birthday. Those in attendance included longtime Hussles partner Lauren London, radio host Big Boy and rappers Roddy Ricch, Saweetie and YG. Earlier this year, Hulu released Hughes’ five-part documentary series Dear Mama. The docuseries examines the life and legacy of Shakur and his mother, Afeni Shakur, who was a Black Panther Party activist. The history of Shakur family activism was also the subject of the recently released book An Amerikan Family: The Shakurs and the Nation They Created, written by Santi Elijah Holley. The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony will take place at 6212 Hollywood Blvd. on June 7 at 10:30 a.m. and will stream live on the Walk of Fame YouTube page. ” Previous Press Play: Listen to A Tombstone Every Mile by Toby McAllister Following ” ‘The Boogeyman’ a vehicle for creepy, albeit too literal, fear

