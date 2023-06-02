The rally offers entertainment, activities, fun events | News

The Yough River Rally opens today with a huge range of food, merchandise vendors and entertainment at Yough River Park in Connellsville.
The three-day River Rally will feature live entertainment, activities and events from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
It is sponsored by the General Braddocks Fish Club in cooperation with the Connellsville Parks & Recreation Board and the Connellsville Festival Association.
There are a few ducks left for the Rubber Duck Race. They’re $10 each and are available at Mongell Tire on West Crawford Ave., and on Saturdays at the Fishing Derby tent at the River Rally.
Prices are based on percentages. If all ducks are sold, first place is worth $7,000; second, $2,000; and third, $1,000.
Opening night will feature two bands.
Abacus Jones, a Connellsville favorite, will deliver his brand of classic rock at 4 p.m.
Always popular, The Clarks will take second place, with frontman Scott Blasey who grew up in Connellsville.
Together, for decades, the band members gathered as students at Indiana University in Pennsylvania.
Last year, the Clarks drew thousands to Yough River Park for a Saturday night performance at the River Rally.
9 a.m. Fishing Derby. Free for children, $10 for adults, until Sunday noon.
Noon, jewel of the competition for young children. The king and queen and the prince and princess will be crowned.
Noon, Tug-O-War. Adult and youth teams will compete in separate divisions for cash prizes.
3 p.m., acoustic singer-songwriter Nick Polito will perform original works and covers.
5:15 p.m., Shiva Skydriver, rock hard.
8 p.m., Andy Davis Band, outlaw country mixed with rock elements.
Noon, anything that floats. Loyal sailors sail the Yough in creative craft that can’t be called a boat.
3 p.m., rubber duck race. Two thousand rubber ducks will be dropped from the top of the Memorial Bridge in a race for the big bucks.
1 p.m., Cash Out Show, a Johnny Cash cover band.
3 p.m., Variety Pack Band, presents itself as a soft and delicious rock.