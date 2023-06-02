Danny Masterson found guilty of rape in new trial – The Hollywood Reporter

Danny Masterson was convicted on Wednesday of raping two women at his Los Angeles home in the early 2000s. But in a split verdict, the jury could not rule on another sexual assault charge.

The jurors, seven women and five men, convicted the That 70s show actor on charges of forced rape involving two women. They were split on a charge over ex-girlfriend Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, who has publicly identified herself as one of Masterson’s accusers, with most favoring guilt, eight to four.

Masterson, who was taken into custody, faces 30 years to life in prison.

The ruling caps a new trial in one of the most high-profile criminal cases in the #MeToo movement. The Masterson investigation was opened in 2017, when three women made the allegations around the same time Harvey Weinstein was publicly accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. In November, a mistrial was declared after the jury said it was deadlocked. Acquittal was favored on each count: 10 to two, eight to four and seven to five.

The trial centered on the accusations of three women, who testified to violent rapes between 2001 and 2003. They detailed a pattern of Masterson inviting them to his Hollywood Hills home and giving them a drink that quickly made them feel too drunk before the actor raped them. A fourth accuser, known as a ‘prior bad deeds’ witness whose allegations did not lead to charges, also said Masterson raped her in 2001 at a party while he was in the area filming. Dracula 2000.

In one instance, Masterson allegedly dragged an accuser into a hot tub before passing out. She said she woke up on a bed for him to penetrate her.

In a statement, Carnell-Bixler said she was “encouraged that Danny Masterson faces criminal sanction” but was “devastated that he dodged criminal responsibility for his heinous conduct against me.”

Jane Doe No. 2 also stressed in a statement that she was “disappointed that he was not convicted on all counts”.

The Church of Scientology played a crucial role in the lawsuit. The allegations against the church have been allowed to be examined to explain why the accusers, who are all former Scientologists, did not contact law enforcement immediately after the alleged assaults. They testified that they feared being labeled a “repressive person” within the church, which would lead to their expulsion and isolation from other members, and were told the charges would be dealt with internally.

The defense did not call any witnesses. Defense attorneys Phillip Cohen and Shawn Holley pointed to discrepancies between police reports and testimony. They urged jurors to disregard evidence relating to Scientology. Masterson maintained that he had consensual sex with his accusers.

He was expelled from That 70s show sequel and was fired from the Netflix comedy the ranch in 2017 once the allegations surfaced.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo, who oversaw the trial, indicated she may investigate further into the leak of discovery documents at the Church of Scientology. In May, a church attorney emailed the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office challenging prosecutors’ representation of the group. The defense denied that the leak came from them.

In a statement, the Church of Scientology denied accusations that it has policies prohibiting its members from reporting criminal behavior.

“The district attorney improperly focused his prosecution on the defendant’s religion and fabrications on the Church to introduce bias and stoke bigotry,” he said. “The DA obtained testimonials and descriptions of Scientology beliefs and practices that were uniformly false.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement that “the verdicts returned by the jury in this case were undoubtedly elusive.”

“While we are disappointed that the jury did not convict on all counts, we respect their decision,” he said.

The accusers are also pursuing a civil suit against the church, which has been stayed until Masterson’s criminal proceedings are completed. They claim they were harassed by members after they reported their alleged rapes to law enforcement. Last year, the Supreme Court rejected an offer by the church to take the case to arbitration.

Joshua Ritter, a former Los Angeles County prosecutor, called the conviction “remarkable” considering the district attorney’s office overturned a case that had previously ended with a jury leaning towards an acquittal.

“Prosecutors were able to focus more on the allegation that Masterson used drugs or intoxication to facilitate the rapes,” he said. “Jurors sometimes struggle when an alleged rape involves a romantic relationship because they struggle to understand how sex can be consensual in one case but rape in another. When prosecutors can say victims were drugged, it helps jurors understand what changed to make the sex suddenly non-consensual.

Ritter said Masterson will likely face around 12 years in prison because the actor has no criminal record and the crimes happened several years ago.

June 1, 9:22 a.m. This story has been updated with the statement from the Church of Scientology The Hollywood Reporter.