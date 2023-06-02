Court finds That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson guilty of two counts of rape





Actor Danny Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape by a Los Angeles Superior Court jury on Wednesday. The court found him guilty of raping two women in 2003. Masterson was sent to prison and could be sentenced to 30 years to life. His next hearing will be on August 4. Danny Masterson (Wade Payne/Invision/AP) While the court convicted him on two counts of rape, they were unable to reach a verdict on a third count of rape on Masterson. The 12-member jury returned the verdict after deliberating for seven days. READ ALSO | The Real Housewives: How They Moved From Their Past To Their Present We would like to express our gratitude to the three women who came forward and courageously shared their experiences. Their courage and strength have been an inspiration to us all, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascn said in a statement Wednesday. While we are disappointed that the jury did not convict on all counts, we respect their decision. Jury verdicts in this case were undoubtedly elusive and we thank the jurors for their service, Gascon added. Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, was seen crying when the actor was arrested. I feel a complex range of emotions of relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness knowing that my attacker, Danny Masterson, will have to answer for his criminal behavior, said one of the women, whom Masterson was convicted of rape. Prosecutors had alleged that Masterson forcibly raped three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. They alleged that the “That ’70s Show” actor drugged the women’s drinks before raping them. Meanwhile, Masterson’s attorneys told the court the acts were consensual. They pointed out that the complainants’ statements had inconsistencies over time. Following the verdict, Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascn said, “We also recognize that sexual assault prevention is critical and we will continue to educate the public about the importance of consent, healthy relationships, and respect. intervention of witnesses. We believe that by working together we can create a safer and fairer society for all.

