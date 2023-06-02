Car port by John Lautner, additions by Richard Neutraa, restored Hollywood landmark, sells for $8.5 million





A Los Angeles estate designed by not one but several of Tinseltowns architectural superstars, including Richard Neutra and John Lautner, hits the market Thursday for $8.5 million.

The 5,600 square foot main house was originally designed in 1920 by William Lee Woollett, the architect who designed spectacular theaters for Hollywood impresario Sid Grauman. It was once owned by Louise and Walter Arensberg, the most important avant-garde art collectors of the 20th century, according to Jonathan Browning, who bought the house in 2017 and spent more than $5 million restoring it.

The house was a living room for the most controversial artists of the time, said Browning, an architect who is selling the house with her husband and business partner, Marco Heithaus. Marcel Duchamp was Arensberg’s best friend and artistic advisor. Man Ray and Max Ernst married their wives in the house on the same day. Brancusis’ outrageous sculpture of Princess X was exhibited here, as was Duchamps Nude Descending a Staircase (No.2).

The house and the collections it housed were even the subject of a 2020 book, Hollywood Arensberg, published by the Getty Museum.

A panorama of classic Los Angeles architecture also unfolds in the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home. When the Arensbergs needed an addition to house their huge Brancusi, they brought in architect Richard Neutra to design it. When Neutra protege Gregory Ain started his own practice, the couple hired him to build a room above the Neutra-designed space. Meanwhile, John Lautner, the god of west coast modernism as Browning put it, designed a new driveway and shelter for the house, a fairly modest job for the architect behind the California’s most recognizable space-age architecture. He lived across the street, Browning said.

The house is in Outpost Estates, a community of Spanish Revival homes in the Hollywood Hills incorporated in 1927. It was designed for movie professionals, Browning said. The house predates its neighborhood by seven years. Hollywood brilliance still pervades the area. You can throw a stone from the house and hit Helen Mirren’s house. Bob Barker lives four doors down. And [actor] Charlie Hunnam is next, he said.

Despite its importance, the house was barely habitable when Browning and Heithaus bought it.

The Arensbergs had bequeathed the house to neighbours. The children of this family ran it like an art gallery, open to the public. And he fell on hard times, he said. There was no water. There were bathrooms without toilets. We had to knock the wall down to the posts. The fire had destroyed the kitchen and the maid’s room at the back. The upstairs terraces were rotting.

Browning said he grossly underestimated what he had to spend to restore the house to its former glory. We bought the house for $2.34 million. My mental budget for repairs was $1 million over a year. It took five years and over $5 million in renovations.

Browning and her husband researched materials and styles inspired by original designs. The house was built with a beautiful approach to wood. We didn’t just fix the walls, we had exquisite engineered oak that Neutra used early in their career. We have detailed the bathrooms in his style. The other original wood was gum, which is very hard to get today, so we had to reuse things strategically. There is a level of quality and a level of finish that is rarely seen.

The couple also installed new plumbing, electrical systems, a fountain and added a spectacular white concrete table for 12 in the garden of the house.

Los Angeles has designated the house as a cultural landmark, which means alterations must be approved by the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission.

Outpost Estates includes 450 homes. According real estate agent.com, the median sale price in Outpost Estates was $3.6 million in April, a 5.9% year-over-year increase. The listings range from a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $2 million to a five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom villa for $11 million.

Although the home’s asking price of $8.5 million is a premium to the area average, this is truly a unique property, said the Agency’s Kris Evrett, the listing agent. I think the buyer could be someone in the movie or entertainment industry who understands and appreciates the history of the area and the property. He has the referencing with James Harris and David Parnes Agencies.

The house is indeed a work of art, Evrett added. Even though it’s up to date, you still feel the history and charm. You feel you are in the heart of Hollywood.



