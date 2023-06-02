Married to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor still with his ex!





Yeh Jawani Hain Deewani was a cult hit, and it has been out for a decade already. To mark the occasion, the cast and crew of the film got together and partied to celebrate the occasion. Incidentally, the 10th anniversary was May 31, and the black-clad team made a statement, and their photos were released to all media. There was Ranbir Kapoor, his on-screen love interest Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, as well as Ayan Mukherjee, who directed the film. However, not everyone seems to have enjoyed the camaraderie between Ranbir and Deepika, who can be seen hugging Ranbir Kapoor quite intimately in the photos. This was not well received by a portion of netizens who trolled them, saying things like “Can girls let their husbands get close to their ex like this?” Some were intentionally spreading hate as there is general negativity against Bollywood, and it’s cool to troll Bolly celebrities. Also, incidentally, Alia’s grandfather died the day before and Ranbir was seen partying with his ex the next day. This also upset many. Some think a big part of Deepika still loves Ranbir, part of her can never love someone the way she loved them, the part that’s hidden because hearing “move on” is easier than being able to do it. She’s probably happy with another person, but then again, you can never completely fall in love. Meanwhile, it should be understood that Ranbir and Deepika acted together after their highly publicized breakup, where Deepika said that Ranbir cheated on her. Now the two have moved on and are happily married. Job: English political writer. E-mail: [email protected] (must submit a sample article) This week’s releases on the OTT Check rating filter

