Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of raping two women | Company

Movement Me too still alive in Hollywood. The jury found Danny Masterson, the series’ protagonist, guilty of two counts of rape. That 70s show. It took two court proceedings for jurors to side with the prosecution and with the victims, who claimed they were sexually abused by the TV star 20 years ago and used the Church of Scientology to escape justice. Masterson, 47, left the courthouse handcuffed and watched by his sobbing wife, actress and model Bijou Phillips. He was denied bail that would allow him to be released until the day of his sentencing. He faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

I feel a mix of mixed emotions: relief, fatigue, strength and sadness, one of the victims who secured the conviction against Masterson said in a statement. The women who survived his predatory style are heroines. For years they and their families have faced cruel attacks from the Church of Scientology and Danny’s legal team, wrote on Twitter Leah Remini, an actress who has raised her voice to criticize the powerful organization which has a center of operations in Hollywood. Those involved in this case, Masterson and his victims (Chrissy B., Jen B. and N. Trout), were members of the congregation led by David Miscavige.

It took seven days spread over two weeks for the jury to deliberate. This consisted of seven women and five men. They collapsed on the third count of rape, brought by Chrissy, who had a five-year affair at the height of fame with Masterson, who played Stephen Hyde on the TV sitcom. She claimed that one day she woke up to find he was abusing her, so she had to pull his hair to get him to stop. Eight jurors voted in favor of the charge, but unanimity was not achieved. I am devastated that he escaped justice for his heinous conduct towards me,” he said in a statement.

With each passing day, fears were raised that the outcome would be the same as in December, when there were not enough votes for a verdict in the first trial against Masterson after six days of deliberations. The jury was then composed of seven men and five women. The judge handling the case, Charlaine Olmedo, ordered a new trial in the spring of this year.

For several weeks, the prosecution pretty much mirrored the court strategy it used last fall. Prosecutors insisted on the facts: that the actor assaulted women at his Hollywood Hills residence between 2001 and 2003. To facilitate the abuse, the actor allegedly put drugs in his guests’ drinks, a method also used by comedian Bill Cosby.

He did it to take away the possibility of consent from his victims, said Ariel Anson, one of the prosecution’s attorneys in the closing submissions. Masteron, however, has not been charged with illicit substance use. There were also no toxicology tests to back up the victims’ statements. The police investigation began 15 years after the events. The defense tried in vain to have the prosecution’s argument dismissed for lack of evidence. Masteron’s attorney, Philip Cohen, said he wouldn’t rule out appealing the verdict on that ground.

The Role of the Scientologist

Masterson denied the facts throughout both trials, but his defense did not have him testify at the trials. They also did not call any witnesses. The strategy was based on highlighting the doubts and inconsistencies left by some victim testimonies, which were presented to authorities in 2017. Cohen also chastised the witnesses about whether they were motivated by revenge against the Church of Scientology.

In an email, a spokeswoman for the organization claimed that the church was not part of the lawsuit and that the arguments against Scientology were fabrications. The district attorney has an orchestrated agenda, written and pushed by Leah Remini, who is anti-Scientologist, Karin Pouw says. The spokeswoman claims the women presented their demands as a form of blackmail in search of money.

The prosecution, however, claims that Masterson avoided the weight of justice thanks to Scientology. In a letter to a church member, Chrissy B. said she passed out after having dinner with the accused at La Poubelle restaurant in 2001. The next day she woke up in severe pain in her stomach. the actor’s home in Hollywood. He confessed to her that they had had sex, which horrified her.

The victims said during the trial that Scientology downplayed the allegations, invited them to participate in ethics programs and advised them not to go to authorities to publicize the abuse case. They were raped and punished for it (…) The Scientologist told them that there would be no justice for them. They must be given the opportunity to show that there can be justice, said Reinhold Mueller, one of the prosecutors, in his closing arguments. The organization says, however, that there are no policies preventing or discouraging reporting a crime to authorities.

Judge Olmedo allowed Claire Headley to testify at the trial, who spoke about how the organization silences members of the congregation. Scientology considers her a discredited source who lost a civil lawsuit for making sensational claims about the powerful church founded in 1953 by L. Ron Hubbard.

Although the church insists that it has no part in this process, one fact seems to show otherwise. In mid-May, the Los Angeles District Attorney reported that a series of pieces of evidence ended up in the hands of a Scientology attorney, Vicki Podberesky. The lawyer says she obtained the documents legitimately, but declined to say how. He obtained text messages that would have crossed the victims and the investigators. The fact prompted the authorities to open an investigation. The first hearing in this case has been postponed so as not to affect the deliberations. On August 4, Masterson will be able to know his future.