» Local artists will rock the Schenectady Kids Arts Festival on Saturday (with video)

SCHENECTADY – The Schenectady Kids Arts Festival is always packed with music, painting, crafts and a host of activities.
On Saturday, the festival will also feature the Be the Best You Can Be Band, a group of heavyweights from the local music scene who have come together to perform a mix of pop covers and sketches using class instruments as well as instruments more traditional.
The idea for the band was floated by festival organizer Betsy Sandberg, who was inspired by a skit done by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, the band from his show The Roots and singer Adele using a xylophone, ukulele, kazoo, bongos, and other instruments you might find in an elementary school music room.
Sandberg approached musician and longtime festival volunteer Mikey Baish with the idea. He is a member of a few musical groups, including The Sugar Hold and the Union Street Brothers, and also works in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Schenectady.
Baish brought together Alec Lewis, production manager at Lark Hall; sound engineer Rob Fleming of Rhoseway; and Raya Malcolm of Hold on Honeys.
We all have this playful attitude about us, where we’re really just big kids. We have a blast at rehearsals, says Baish.
They have covers of Uptown Funk and Get Up and Dance with Me (adapted from the popular song WALK THE MOON), as well as some originals. There will also be skits mixed with the music, including a Mad Lib-style skit. After the show, the band will set up a tent where the kids can try out various class-style instruments and play together.
We’re really looking forward to it,” Baish said.
@dgazette original sound – Daily Gazette
Following the noon bands, there will be performances by Schenectady High School student musicians; dancers from My Daughters and Me and My Sons and Me; Talking Art Exhibition by Christopher Agostinos; and a fashion show of clothing made by students from the Hamilton Hill Arts Centre.
Elsewhere, children can help create a community weaving project with textile artist Sarah Boink. Kids can also help visual artist Schenectady Ubu finish painting two photo selfie stations.
The highlight of this festival is always the opportunity for children of all ages to interact with professional artists in a wide range of activities, some where children can take home what they have created and others where they contribute to a larger work of public art. , Sandberg said.
Other activities children can take part in include sculpting, making masks, illustrating their own books, learning to drum, or learning all about circus arts and making butterfly magnets.
The festival is produced by the Electricity Arts and Entertainment District. It is organized by a team of over a dozen, with the help of over 20 volunteers and featuring over 100 performers and activity artists.
The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. along Jay Street and around City Hall.
Franklin and Jay streets around City Hall will be closed to traffic and parking during the festival. Free parking is available along nearby streets, in public parking lots and at the Broadway Garage. For parking locations and information, visit parkschenectady.com.
Proctors is the rain site for the festival. For information, visit kidsartsfestivalschenectady.com.
