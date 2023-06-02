Fashion designer Manish Malhotra reveals his favorite Bollywood fashion icon and what inspires him

For Manish Malhotra, designing couture for brides, especially Indian brides today, is more than just a passion project. Designing for today’s Indian brides who fearlessly break fashion standards is as exciting as it is challenging, says the Mumbai-based fashion designer, best known for his dramatic styles that have adorned stars and celebrities.

Every bride has her unique style and vision for her big day, and it’s my job to make sure I create something that respects her choices and makes her feel confident and beautiful.

Couturier, stylist, entrepreneur, filmmaker and revivalist, Manish is known for wearing many hats, many of them at around the same time. Starting out as a costume designer in Bollywood films in the 80s, the award-winning stylist quickly carved out a place for himself in the design world, dressing some of Bollywood’s most recognizable faces from Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, to name a few.

I have always been captivated by [films], confides the fifty-year-old designer to the stars. The beauty, the vividness of colors, the variety of silhouettes, the movement of embellishments during a dance scene and the sheer grandeur of cinematic representation… [fascinated and] fueled my creativity and inspired me to reflect this greatness in my designs.

What was the inspiration behind your latest bridal collection?

What was the inspiration behind your latest bridal collection?

My latest bridal collection is an ode to the brilliance of color and the power of architectural inspiration. Shades of empress rose, blush and rosette roses dominate the palette, capturing the mesmerizing ombré effect created by these hues. My inspiration is drawn from the architectural grandeur I encounter on my travels from the magnificent monuments of India to the ancient structures of Rome; the coastal charm of Monaco, the natural beauty of Switzerland and the intriguing fusion of vintage and futuristic in Middle Eastern designs.

But what really elevates this collection to the realm of extraordinary are our signature embellishments and embroidery. Each garment is meticulously embellished with a mix of Swarovski crystals, sequins and zardozi, creating a show of sparkling extravagance.

Our use of these embellishments is not merely decorative; each piece is strategically placed to enhance the garments silhouette, beautifully reflect light and add luxurious depth to the design. Combined with high quality fabrics and expert craftsmanship, these details result in an incredibly opulent and timeless collection.

Tell us about the challenges and efforts you and your team put into fundraising.

As with any collection, the journey has had its fair share of challenges. It was a collaborative effort between me and my team. From coming up with designs based on my inspirations, to finding the right materials and ensuring impeccable workmanship and quality, every step was meticulous and required our full attention. Like all my projects or collections, for me it is our commitment to provide only the best.

You have defined fashion through your work with top Bollywood actresses and directors for many decades. What do you think is your USP that makes you so relevant?

I think that’s the unique bond of trust we’ve developed. They rely on me to understand their individual style, vision and personality and to translate these elements into my designs. This confidence is invaluable to me and forms the cornerstone of my work in the film industry.

You have always managed to find harmony between heritage and silhouette. How do you do?

I find this harmony by using traditional elements in a contemporary context. Heritage can be maintained without restriction and silhouettes can be modern without losing their cultural significance. By marrying the old with the new, the traditional and the contemporary, I seek to create a fashion narrative that pays homage to our rich cultural history while reflecting today’s style sensibilities. This approach has allowed me to create pieces that are both steeped in tradition and relevant to our ever-changing fashion landscape.

My work with the Chikankari artists has been rewarding. This art form has immense potential on a global platform. My 10-year association with the Mijwan Welfare Society is essential to my journey.

-Manish Malhotra

At a time when Indian brides are breaking all fashion rules, whether it’s wearing white or embracing modern silhouettes, is it easy or hard to design for them?

Designing for today’s Indian brides who fearlessly break fashion standards is as exciting as it is challenging. But that’s what makes fashion so beautiful. Every bride has her unique style and vision for her big day, and it’s my job to make sure I create something that respects her choices and makes her feel confident and beautiful.

So how has social media redefined fashion?

Social networks have undeniably transformed the fashion landscape. It brought a new level of accessibility and immediacy to fashion. Trends are no longer dictated solely by designers and fashion weeks; they are now a democratic process where anyone with a unique style and a smartphone can influence fashion.

It also provided a platform for designers to engage directly with their audience, understand their preferences, and get instant feedback.

This immediacy and accessibility has made fashion more dynamic and diverse, adding depth and dimension to the fashion world.

My forever favorite is Bollywood actor Rekhaji for his timeless grace in his traditional sarees, says Manish



Your five favorite style icons.

I don’t know about 5 but my favorite forever is [Bollywood actor] Rekhaji for her timeless grace in her iconic traditional sarees.

Over the past decade, your work with Chikankari artists has given this art form an international platform. What future for this particular embroidery and other traditional embroideries and weavings?

My work with the Chikankari artists has been rewarding. This art form has immense potential on a global platform. My 10-year association with the Mijwan Welfare Society is essential to my journey.

Through this initiative, we have empowered rural women, providing them with education and employment opportunities through Chikankari handicrafts. Incorporating this art form into my collections has brought this art to the world, stimulating both the craftsmanship and the artisans behind it.

This shared journey preserves the art form and instills autonomy in these women. To ensure the sustainability of these traditional crafts, we need a united front of creators and government. Innovation in tradition, heritage of skill and global advocacy for artisans is key to a thriving future for these arts.

By marrying the old with the new, the traditional and the contemporary, I seek to create a fashion narrative that pays homage to our rich cultural history while reflecting today’s style sensibilities.

-Manish Malhotra

Tell us about the projects you are working on movies and such.

I am currently juggling several exciting projects, wearing many hats as a designer, a costume designer and now a director. Every day is a whirlwind of creativity and innovation, from fashion shoots and designing new collections to styling for movies.

We have a jewelry launch coming up, then a new store in Dubai and we’re working on my film projects at my production company. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes, and I look forward to sharing more soon.

Tell us about your jewelry line? What inspired you to launch it, your inspirations and your style language.

As cliché as it sounds, a diamond is forever. The beauty, strength and resilience of a diamond has enchanted the world since long before I can remember.

It is a symbol of timeless emotions, bonds and commitments and precious moments. Diamonds have been a personal favorite, and I wanted to change the code to modern heirlooms.

I wanted to introduce you to the diamond bride. The brand’s philosophy displays a vision of modernity while remaining true to our cultural roots. With the launch of my High Diamond Jewelery line, I wanted to infuse these two aesthetics, true to my core values.

A collection that embraces the serenity and versatility of our cultural heritage, but speaks to the modern bride. Elegant designs that capture the essence of understated luxury, gemstones sourced from different corners of the world. A new era for modern heirlooms.

What legacy do you want to create for your brand?

The legacy I aspire to create for my brand is one of timeless elegance, blending tradition, modernity and, above all, the glamor behind it all.

You are a role model for countless designers. Who do you look up to?

Interestingly, my main source of inspiration does not come from any particular designer but from the enchanting world of movies. This fascination fueled my creativity and inspired me to reflect this greatness in my designs.

You are the first Indian designer to open a brand headquarters. Tell us about that.

This is an exciting new chapter for us. This workspace, which spans four floors and accommodates over 400 people from my work family, is designed to foster collaboration, creativity and a harmonious work environment.

My vision was to build a holistic ecosystem for couture, integrating all facets of production, design, marketing to the final act of purchase, all under one luxurious roof.