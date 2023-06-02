Entertainment
The man behind famous Bollywood tattoos
“Shah Rukh Khan must like you, and then it’s easy to work with him.”
“Aamir knows more about tattoos than I do!” »
IMAGE: Jean Abraham in Pathane.
Remember Aamir Khan’s cool tattoo look in Dhoom 3?
Or the sassy of Anushka Sharma’look at me with love‘tattoo in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola?
More recently, the burning inked gaze of John Abraham in Pathane?
Actors have loved expressing themselves through their tattoos in movies, with help from Vikas Malaniwho runs BodyCanvas Tattoos & Piercing with his brother Micky.
During their two-decade journey, the Malani brothers have scored collaborations with some of the biggest stars and production houses and cemented their position as go-to tattoo artists in Bollywood.
But like most success stories in the world, they’ve also been through a good deal of struggle.
When Vikas discovered the art of tattooing at the age of 14, he was captivated by it. He started practicing it as a hobby.
His family rebuffed his enthusiasm and discouraged him from following it, but his mother encouraged him on the condition that he complete his degree first.
Vikas kept his promise and continued to do odd jobs for eight to nine years, until he decided to devote himself to tattooing.
“When you’re rebellious, you want to do something creative. Anyone who’s a black sheep in the family has a creative brain because they don’t accept stereotypical rules,” Vikas said. Mayur SanapRediff.com.
“I wanted to do something rebellious because that’s what beats you. I found that spark in the tattoo and I thought to myself, I’m going to give it my heart and soul.”
Today, the Malani brothers have chains in Mumbai, Delhi and London, with a glamorous client list of names like Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, Shibani Dandekar, Debolina Bhattacharya, Vishal Singh, Disha Parmar, Dhiraj Dhoopar and Ambika Anand.
They also designed tattoos for Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita, Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa, Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen, and Arjun Rampal’s daughter, Myra, among others.
Vikas shares some funny anecdotes with Bollywood celebrities.
John Abraham
We communicated with John from day one.
He was so friendly.
During the first session, John came to our studio in Bandra (northwest of Mumbai) in the morning and left at 11:30 p.m. in the evening!
He spent about 12 hours with us and made us feel so warm and happy.
We took over 200 photos with John.
He gave us the comfort zone to express our ideas freely. He also shared his ideas for the tattoo.
John has incredible knowledge of physique and appearance. He gave us advice on how to accompany the muscular movement of the body, from his forearm to his wrist and his biceps. Before working on tattoos, it is essential to study human anatomy.
The actor sported a compass on his right forearm with the coordinates of the city of Mumbai and on the other hand there was ‘Family’ with a heartbeat design and a cross on his finger.
For her sleeve tattoo, there is a design of clock, eagles and roses.
The ideas for the tattoos were based on her character in the movie. The tattoos were like a supporting character to her personality.
We worked with Yash Raj Films on love is impossible And Dhoom 3 before, but Pathane was a much bigger platform for us.
The whole process was a journey of about two months.
Shah Rukh Khan
We had worked with Shah Rukh on a commercial for Dish TV almost 10 years ago.
During my meeting with him, I realized that SRK had a very analytical brain.
He has a go-with-the-flow attitude.
He is always busy with his work.
He has to like you, and then it’s easy to work with him.
(At work) He doesn’t communicate much. The less you talk, the better for you.
But I think when SRK is on set, he speaks to the people around him.
(when at work) You are not allowed to take pictures with him.
Amir Khan
Aamir knows more about tattoos than I do!
He goes up to his neck to understand things well.
He knew everything when we were working together – from the things I put on him to the techniques I used – I was surprised how much he knew about my work!
I call him Mr. Encyclopedia, not just Mr. Perfectionist.
He asks you many questions. He asked me questions about the products I was using, the service, the technique…
I haven’t met anyone like Aamir Khan, in terms of multitasking. It is versatile.
Aamir has very high standards and was happy with our work on his look.
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor is a very nice man.
We worked with him for To consult where he played the villain.
To test the look, we went to his house. After work, he offered us dinner.
Anil Kapoor said he was not a tattoo artist and only did it for the movie.
He had to shave his chest, and it was a tricky situation because we all know Anil Kapoor has a lot of hair.
He was cool throughout the process and even made jokes about it.
Priyanka Chopra
We worked with Priyanka on love is impossible.
Priyanka loves precision.
Everything must be perfect.
She is also very particular about cleanliness.
She was very respectful and generous to us and always asked, “Have you eaten?” ‘Do you agree?’ ‘How was your day?’
Sidharth Malhotra
We had an amazing time with Sidharth. He was very respectful to us.
He doesn’t have temper tantrums, but he doesn’t like tattoos.
He loves bikes and has one too. We were talking about Harley Davidson.
I liked that he wasn’t a tattoo artist, yet he was so respectful to the art.
Anouchka Sharma
Anushka was kind and humble.
She was very calm during the tattoo process but didn’t talk too much.
MS Dhoni
We did an ad for Maxx Oil with Dhoni.
He told us that he was not a tattoo artist and that if it hadn’t been for this publicity, he would never have been tattooed.
He loved our work and was very impressed with the work.
He loves bikes, and the publicity needed him to have a superbike on his arm.
I remember he told me he had a lot of respect for artists because he had seen fights in his own life.
He treats you so normally because he’s so normal and humble himself.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.rediff.com/movies/special/the-man-behind-bollywoods-famous-tattoos/20230601.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shivrajyabhishek Din 2023 wishes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends greetings on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 2023 coronation anniversary, says Maratha King has ended slavery mindset
- The man behind famous Bollywood tattoos
- Up to 67% off the best men’s shoes
- ‘A movement not a moment’: Dal recognizes National AccessAbility Week – Dal News
- Ai-Da: Robot artist and famous agent about the threat created by AI
- Daily horoscope for June 2, 2023
- 11 Recruits Michigan Football Can Land During June Official Visits
- Statement by AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibalds marking National Indigenous History Month
- A new rift opens in Hawaii
- The problem with China’s global civilization initiative – The Diplomat
- The Pancasila ideology is relevant to the world
- June 1, 2023 Senate passes U.S. debt ceiling bill