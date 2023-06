Pride Month 2023: Bollywood movies that portray stories from the LGBTQ+ community | Hindi Movie News

On the occasion of Pride Month this year from June 1 to June 30, let’s watch 5 Bollywood films that portrayed homosexuality with pride!

1. ‘Badhaai Do’

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, ‘Badhaai Do’ starred Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar in the main roles. It described the little-discussed topic of “lavender wedding.” A story of two gay people who decide to get married, it shows how gay people have to make difficult “compromises” to please conservative sections of society and avoid discovery.

2. ‘Algar’

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film was released in 2015 and was based on the real-life incident of Professor Ramchandra Siras, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who was banned from Aligarh University on moral grounds after being caught trying to have intimate relations with a rickshaw driver. Following the event, he was violently humiliated and mocked by society. The film received huge accolades for depicting this subject in a sympathetic and realistic way. Rajkummar Rao, who portrayed the roles of a journalist Deepu Sebastian and Siras’ battles for justice, also gave an outstanding performance.

3. ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha in Aisa Laga’

It was one of the first times a major motion picture portrayed the story of a same-sex romantic relationship. Lead by Shelly Chopra Dhar , the film starred Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Sweety Chaudhary, an innocent and cheerful girl born and raised in a traditional Punjabi household, has always wanted to be married since she was young, but as she gets older, she finds out that she doesn’t want a husband on the other side. The film showed Sweety’s family and society’s strong rejection of his homosexuality. Sweety finds her love Kuhu at the end of the film.

4. ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’

Featuring actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and

5. ‘Margarita with a Straw’

The film "Margarita with a Straw" highlights two crucial issues: homosexuality and disability, which often pose challenges in the lives of those affected. Kalki Koechlin did an amazing job as Laila, who has cerebral palsy and is still exploring her sexuality before finding out she's a lesbian. Discrimination in society due to his disability and sexual orientation are the main highlights of the film.

