Reese Witherspoon is the richest self-made actress in the world, according to Forbes





Reese Witherspoon. Photo/Getty Images

Her official – Reese Witherspoon is the richest self-made actress in the world. According Forbes The 2023 list of the richest self-made women in America, the actor and producer ranks 59th and is the only one in the entertainment category. THE Revenge of a Blonde star has a staggering net worth of US$440 million. Reese Witherspoon announced her split from Jim Toth earlier this year. Photo/Getty Images Other famous women on the list included screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, musicians Taylor Swift, Madonna and Rihanna, and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. Although they all have acting credits to their name, it’s not their primary profession. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. The list, led by businesswoman Diane Hendricks with a net worth of US$15 billion (NZ$24 billion), includes female figures in tech, health and fashion, among others occupations. Witherspoon, 47, is known for her starring roles in several critically acclaimed films, including The man in the moon (1991), Pleasantville (1998), Savage (2014) and Election (1999). The star is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry, earning US$35 million (NZ$56 million) in 2023, according to women in the world. Although his acting salary is impressive, what boosted his net worth was the sale of his production company Hello Sunshine in 2021 for US$900 million (NZ$1.4 billion). Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Witherspoon founded the company in 2016 with the goal of championing female-focused stories to change the way all women are seen in media. Some of his greatest hits include Small fires everywhere, The morning show And Big little lies – in all of which she played a lead role. Forbes called his overall source of wealth self-made and gave him a score of eight – the number assigned to those from middle or upper-middle class backgrounds. He defined a self-made person as someone who built a business or established a fortune on their own, rather than inheriting some or all of it. As long as the list member has not inherited a business or money, she is said to be self-made. To calculate someone’s net worth, Forbes staff conduct extensive research of court documents, news articles and probate filings, as well as interviews with people managers, employees and asset managers. Net worth also takes into account other assets, such as businesses, art, yachts, real estate, jewelry, and cars.

