Mother of 15-year-old injured in Hollywood shooting speaks out; medical condition likely saved teen’s life – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – The mother of a teenager who was injured in a mass shooting Monday on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk has shared the pain her family is going through as her son continues his intensive recovery.

Kyan Reddix, 15, was one of nine victims of the reckless shootout between two groups of impassioned teenagers.

His mother, Latroya Stone, spoke with 7News as he continues to be treated at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

I saw his pants and shoes first. It was the first thing I saw, and it broke me and my two older children, she said.

Friends and family advised Stone not to watch surveillance video that quickly circulated on Memorial Day, which captured people running in panic on Hollywood Beach, followed by images of injured people on the sand and on the Broadwalk .

Reddix was shot four times with two bullets in the stomach and two in the chest.

Stone soon received some disturbing news.

I’m at home and I get a phone call from my sister, go to the hospital, Kyans has been shot,” she said.

According to his doctors, a congenital disease probably saved his life; His mother called it a miracle.

His heart is on the wrong side of his body. He was shot twice on the left, where your heart is supposed to be, Stone said. His disability saved his life.

In one video, Reddix is ​​seen standing on the left wearing long dark pants before being shot. In another, he is seen lying on the sand as a man helps apply pressure to his wounds.

He’s somebody’s kid, you know what I’m sayin’? I don’t want a parent to lose a child, it’s precious to them, said good Samaritan Sean Bennett. I know everything could have gone wrong. I was lucky not to be hit, but I was lucky to help the young child.

Stone said Bennett saved his son’s life.

But still, as Reddix remains in intensive care, she struggles with how it has impacted the lives of people aged 65 to 16 months.

I felt so sorry for them, like in the wrong place, at the wrong time, Stone said, but how are you in the wrong place if you’re at the beach on vacation?

Stone also spoke of one-year-old Amari, the youngest victim, who was shot in the foot.

And for a 16-month-old to be hurt as well, they need to find these guys, they need justice, she said.

Stone also sent a message to the families of those responsible for the shooting who are still at large.

And mother, if you know your child did this, move on. I know it’s hard; you’re going to lose a child, but I almost lost my child, said Stone. I would have lost my 15 year old baby.

Reddix faces a long road to recovery. For anyone interested in helping the family, a GoFundMe page was created to pay for his medical care.

If you know anything that can help detectives and the FBI, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Don’t forget that you can always remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

