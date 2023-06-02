Entertainment
Mother of 15-year-old injured in Hollywood shooting speaks out; medical condition likely saved teen’s life – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – The mother of a teenager who was injured in a mass shooting Monday on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk has shared the pain her family is going through as her son continues his intensive recovery.
Kyan Reddix, 15, was one of nine victims of the reckless shootout between two groups of impassioned teenagers.
His mother, Latroya Stone, spoke with 7News as he continues to be treated at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.
I saw his pants and shoes first. It was the first thing I saw, and it broke me and my two older children, she said.
Friends and family advised Stone not to watch surveillance video that quickly circulated on Memorial Day, which captured people running in panic on Hollywood Beach, followed by images of injured people on the sand and on the Broadwalk .
Reddix was shot four times with two bullets in the stomach and two in the chest.
Stone soon received some disturbing news.
I’m at home and I get a phone call from my sister, go to the hospital, Kyans has been shot,” she said.
According to his doctors, a congenital disease probably saved his life; His mother called it a miracle.
His heart is on the wrong side of his body. He was shot twice on the left, where your heart is supposed to be, Stone said. His disability saved his life.
In one video, Reddix is seen standing on the left wearing long dark pants before being shot. In another, he is seen lying on the sand as a man helps apply pressure to his wounds.
He’s somebody’s kid, you know what I’m sayin’? I don’t want a parent to lose a child, it’s precious to them, said good Samaritan Sean Bennett. I know everything could have gone wrong. I was lucky not to be hit, but I was lucky to help the young child.
Stone said Bennett saved his son’s life.
But still, as Reddix remains in intensive care, she struggles with how it has impacted the lives of people aged 65 to 16 months.
I felt so sorry for them, like in the wrong place, at the wrong time, Stone said, but how are you in the wrong place if you’re at the beach on vacation?
Stone also spoke of one-year-old Amari, the youngest victim, who was shot in the foot.
And for a 16-month-old to be hurt as well, they need to find these guys, they need justice, she said.
Stone also sent a message to the families of those responsible for the shooting who are still at large.
And mother, if you know your child did this, move on. I know it’s hard; you’re going to lose a child, but I almost lost my child, said Stone. I would have lost my 15 year old baby.
Reddix faces a long road to recovery. For anyone interested in helping the family, a GoFundMe page was created to pay for his medical care.
If you know anything that can help detectives and the FBI, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Don’t forget that you can always remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://wsvn.com/news/local/broward/mother-of-15-year-old-injured-in-hollywood-shooting-speaks-out-medical-condition-likely-saved-teens-life/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Deal to raise debt ceiling passes US Senate, heads to Biden | Debt News
- Mother of 15-year-old injured in Hollywood shooting speaks out; medical condition likely saved teen’s life – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
- Herndon non-profit to play cricket in England | Positive Vibes
- These are the new Amazon fashion items worth buying in June
- Cannabis Use for Weight Loss: Effects of Cannabis on Weight and Metabolism
- Trump and DeSantis trade barbs as 2024 campaign acrimony grows
- Why UK inflation is higher than EU and US – and how to fix it
- Bollywood Saturdays: Biggest Monthly Bollywood Night @ Origin SF, Sat Jun 17, 2023 10:00 PM
- Stock market today: Asia follows Wall St in hopes the Fed will ease rate hikes
- Tacoma woman arrested for refusing tuberculosis treatment
- Reese Witherspoon is the richest self-made actress in the world, according to Forbes
- Match preview presented by Lexus: Austin FC II vs. Real Monarchs